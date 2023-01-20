Outsider-Approved New Albums for January 20, 2023

Last week was a great start to the year with a handful of rock-solid new albums. This week, the stack is a little taller and the quality hasn’t diminished a bit. There is some solid country music in the list below. However, this is a rock-heavy week. So, if you’re looking for some roots rock, rockabilly, or something a little heavier, you’ll be sure to find it.

New Albums for January 20, 2023

The Mockingbird & The Crow – HARDY (Big Loud Records)

The Power and the Glory – The Bad Ends (New West Records)

Where I’m From – Mike Berman (Independent)

Appalachian Gothic – Erik Vincent Huey (Appalachian AF Records)

Rockabilly Revival – Lucky 757 (Independent)

Capricorn – Eddie 9V (Ruf Records)

Beautiful Thing– Peach & Quiet (Independent)

Lifeline – Laura Zucker (Independent)

Let’s Do Country Right – Easton Corbin (Stone Country Records)

The Elephant in the Room – Zach & Maggie (Zaggie Records)

Listen to the Music – Brothers of the Heart (Gaither Music Group)

You Never Can Tell – Diane Hubka & The Sun Canyon Band (Independent)

The big news this week is the new album from HARDY. The half-country-half-rock collection will no doubt be the soundtrack to many wild weekends. However, there’s no shortage of toe-tapping new tunes to go around. Whether you’re looking for rock, country, or something in the middle, you’re going to find it in this list. Let’s take a look at a few standouts to get the weekend started right.

Rockabilly Revival

This one won’t hit streaming services until tomorrow, but the band has released a few singles over the last few months. Those singles are all I needed to hear to know that I’ll be kicking off my weekend with Rockabilly Revival. Lucky 757 blends vintage sounds like surf rock and rockabilly into something that feels fresh and fully alive.

The Power and the Glory

The big buzz around The Bad Ends is that the band features former R.E.M drummer Bill Berry and members of popular Athens, Georgia-based band Five Eight. Drive-By Truckers member John Neff also plays pedal steel on a couple of songs. The impressive lineup of this new band aside, this is a damn fine album. The sound ranges from roots rock to contemplative Americana and hits every high note in between. It’ll make you hope The Power and the Glory is only the beginning for The Bad Ends.

Let’s Do Country Right

If you’re looking for a rock-solid traditional-leaning country album, look no further than the new one from Easton Corbin. Steeped in the nostalgia of the 90s, Let’s Do Country Right does exactly what the title implies. It starts with “Hey Merle,” a tribute to Haggard and Hank Sr. From there, Corbin ticks all the boxes – heartbreak songs, love songs, honky tonkers, and some deeply personal reflective tunes.