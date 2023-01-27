Outsider-Approved New Albums for January 27, 2022

Can you believe we’ve already reached the final New Music Friday of January? Where did this month go? It seems like just yesterday that music fans everywhere were itching for new albums after the holidays. Now, we’re flying headlong into February.

We have had some solid new albums this month, but this is definitely the best release day so far. We’ve got plenty of rock and country music to get you through the weekend. However, if you’re looking for something a little more laid back, you’ll find a heavy dose of indie folk-leaning Americana in the mix as well.

New Albums for January 27, 2023

North Georgia Rounder – Pony Bradshaw (Soundly Music)

Long Way from Home – JD Clayton (Mulberry Records)

When We Disappear – The Mother Hips (Blue Rose Music)

Come Get Your Wife – Elle King (RCA Records/Sony Music)

Asking for a Ride – White Reaper (Elektra Records)

Every Acre – H.C. McEntire (Merge Records)

All the Eye Can See – Joe Henry (earMUSIC)

How Many Roads? – Lex Grey & The Urban Pioneers

Darkest Hour – The Gibson Brothers (Bull Run/Rainmaker Music)

Elle King’s debut country album is the big news this week for good reason. However, that’s far from the only quality record released today. JD Clayton’s debut album is rock-solid and the new one from Pony Bradshaw is top-shelf. Then, there’s the latest release from White Reaper. Their blend of thrash, punk, and unfiltered rock & roll make for a record that will keep you moving. If you need something a little more mellow, look no further than the records that The Gibson Brothers or Lex Grey & The Urban Pioneers dropped today.

There’s plenty to choose from. Let’s talk about a few standouts from the list.

North Georgia Rounder

Pony Bradshaw is one hell of a songwriter because he’s a storyteller. Even when his lyrics don’t spell out a concise narrative, Bradshaw conjures vivid images and transports listeners to a specific time and place.

Pony Bradshaw’s sound is distinctly Appalachian. Those who are fans of artists like Drayton Farley and Logan Halstead or even older Tyler Childers or 49 Winchester will probably enjoy this new album. However, that isn’t to say he sounds just like those artists. His style is organically his own but is steeped in the style and sensibilities of the region.

Come Get Your Wife

Elle King’s music has always had a bit of country in the mix. With this new album, King leans hard into traditional-sounding country music. She packed this one with backbeats, fiddle, banjo, pedal steel, and acoustic guitars. She even added a cover of “Jersey Giant” by Tyler Childers. More than that, though, the songwriting here is pure country.

Throughout her new album, Elle King touches on many of the tried-and-true country topics. However, her songwriting and vocal delivery will keep even the most jaded listeners engaged. It seems that King has found a home in country music and those who are willing to listen will be glad she did.

Long Way from Home

JD Clayton came out swinging with his debut full-length. Long Way from Home sees the Arkansas native wearing his influences on his sleeve while creating a sound that is unique, fresh, and just plain good. Throughout the album, Clayton dives into the sounds of country-rock greats like CCR and Skynyrd while also tipping his hat to the Bakersfield Sound cultivated by guys like Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Blues-tinged guitars, groove-heavy piano, and pedal steel flesh out the sound of this eclectic release. Honestly, this is one of my favorite new albums to drop this month.