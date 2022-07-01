Outsider-Approved New Albums for July 1, 2022

We’re halfway through 2022 and we’ve had too many great new albums to count so far. For fans of country music, bluegrass, Americana, and folk, it has been a killer year. That continues this week with a short list of new releases from some Outsider favorites as well as a few that might introduce you to your new favorite artist.

New Albums for July 1, 2022

Soul Gravy – Cody Canada & The Departed (Underground Sound)

Dry County Culture – Cole Allen (Independent)

Teddy and The Rough Riders – Teddy and the Rough Riders (Appalachia Record Company)

Planet Zero – Shinedown (Atlantic Recording Corporation)

Best Kept Secret – Christian Parker (Edgewater Music)

Tales of Wonderland – The Taproots (Independent)

I Am the Moon: II. Ascension – Tedeschi Trucks Band(Fantasy Records)

This week’s list of new albums is pretty short. At the same time, it’s full of names that many of us don’t recognize. However, I can promise you that you’ll find something on this list that will make the perfect soundtrack for your weekend. If you’re looking for some solid rock & roll, Shinedown never disappoints. Then, we’ve got Cole Allen’s wonderfully-written folk-country release. However, I think the star of the show today is the new album from Cody Canada & The Departed.

Now, let’s get into a few of the new albums from this week that I think our fellow Outsiders will enjoy.

Dry County Culture

Are you a fan of country music that leans heavily toward folk? Well, this new album from Cole Allen will be right up your alley. The songwriting and arrangements on this one are amazing. At times, Allen reminded me of John Prine with his wordplay and approach to writing. Honestly, I had never heard of Cole Allen before today and I feel like I’ve been missing out.

“The Day that Grammar Died”

Teddy and The Rough Riders

Do you need a little country rock in your life? If so, you need to check out the new album from Teddy and The Rough Riders. From honky tonnkin’ barnburners like “Rhinestone Salute” to sad toe-tappers like “Broken Bridges” this one has a little bit of everything you need to have a good time.

“Rhinestone Salute”

Soul Gravy

Is this really a new album? Kind of. Cross Canadian Ragweed originally released Soul Gravy in 2004. Now, nearly 20 years later, former Ragweed frontman Cody Canada and his current band have re-recorded the album. It contains the same great songs as the original release. However, the sound on the album is a little different. Additionally, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Randy Rogers make appearances on the record. The highlight of the album, though, is the cover of Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” which features Canada’s protégé Elle Gorman handling vocals. At just 16 years old, her pipes are out of this world.

“Stranglehold”

Check out our interview with Cody Canada to learn more about the rebooted version of Soul Gravy.