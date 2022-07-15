Outsider-Approved New Albums for July 15, 2022

Boy howdy, hot dog! We have a whole stack of great new albums this Friday. For the last few weeks, it seemed like new releases trickled in like a weak stream of cool, clear water. Today, however, the dam broke and delivered a flood of highly-anticipated records from some of the best artists in Americana, folk, and country music.

New Albums for July 15, 2022

Peculiar, Missouri – Willi Carlisle (Free Dirt Records)

This Mess We’re In – Arlo McKinley (Oh Boy Records)

The Local Honeys – The Local Honeys (La Honda Records)

Kingmaker – Tami Neilson (Outside Music)

Heavy Denim – Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters (sonaBLAST! Records)

First Set – Tom Skinner’s Science Project (Horton Records)

Where I Went Wrong – The Broken Spokes (Independent)

Trash Talking Guitars – Merle Jagger (JTMMusic)

Summertime Blues – Zach Bryan (Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records)

Jacob – Ty Herndon (Pivotal Records)

If you’re a fan of folk or Americana, you’ve probably been counting the days until today. The new albums from Willi Carlisle, The Local Honeys, and Arlo McKinley were definitely worth waiting for. Additionally, we’ve even more new music from Zach Bryan.

Fellow Outsiders, you’re not going to have a problem finding the soundtrack to your weekend in this list of new albums. The real issue will come when you try to pick just one of these killer records to spin. With so many good tunes to choose from, that will be a daunting task.

There are a few must-hear releases from today. Peculiar, Missouri is at the top of my list. However, there’s a full review of that one linked above. So, let’s take a moment to look at some of the other can’t-miss new albums from today.

The Local Honeys

I’ve been waiting for The Local Honeys to release this album for quite some time. I had heard them perform several of the songs from the new album on YouTube over the past couple of years and have eagerly awaited the chance to add tunes like “Throw Me in the Thicket” and “Dead Horses” to a playlist. That day has finally come. If you’re looking for bluegrass-tinged country music that digs deep into Appalachian sorrow, you need to hear this record.

This Mess We’re In

Arlo McKinley has the distinction of being the last artist signed to Oh Boy Records by the late great John Prine. Listening to any of his releases will show you why Prine signed him. However, this new album is something special. It’s introspective, well-rounded, and showcases a songwriter in his prime. If you want to have a laid-back night with a cold drink and your thoughts, this is the album for you.

Summertime Blues

Most artists would take a break after dropping a massive album like American Heartbreak. Zach Bryan isn’t most artists, though. Bryan released this batch of new songs as an EP, but with 9 songs and a runtime of nearly 30 minutes, it might as well be an album.

The entire EP is exactly as good as you’d expect it to be. However, “Jamie” is the best song on the tracklist. Hearing Zach swap vocals with Charles Wesley Godwin is otherworldly.