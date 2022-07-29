Outsider-Approved New Albums for July 29, 2022

July has been a great month for new albums. This month brought us new music from Zach Bryan, Willi Carlisle, Nicolle Galyon, Arlo McKinley, and many more. We’re closing out the month with another long list of smoking-hot records. If you’re looking for a little rock & roll and some rock-solid country music, you’re in luck.

New Albums for July 29, 2022

Tornillo – Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump Records)

Radio Check – Wade Sapp (117 Music)

100 Proof Neon – Ronnie Dunn (LWR)

Take it Like a Man – Amanda Shires (ATO Records)

Emerald Blue – Andrew Duhon (Independent)

Trains, Rivers, & Trails – Monica Taylor (Independent)

Family Time – Bobby Cool (Festival Recording Co.)

From Where I Stand – Wyatt Easterling (Phoenix Rising)

The Harder Stuff – Nick Nace (Independent)

Alchemy Road – Rusty Tinder (Independent)

Going Places – Josh Rouse (Yep Roc Records)

Many of our fellow Outsiders have been counting the days until today. Tornillo is finally here and it was well worth the wait (review linked above). However, don’t let the new Whiskey Myers album overshadow the rest of the list.

It doesn’t matter if you want to spend this weekend in your feelings, on the water, or on the dance floor, this stack of new albums has what you need. Let’s dig a little deeper into this list.

Take It Like a Man

Amanda Shires’ new album is as deeply personal as it is hauntingly beautiful. With Take it Like a Man, Shires dives into rough patches in her marriage to Jason Isbell, her frustrations with the Nashville machine, and more. While you’ll find a few upbeat tracks like “Stupid Love” and “Here He Comes” most of the album sports a dark, dreamy feel. If you want to get into your feelings or you’re just a fan of vulnerable and poetic songwriting, this is the album for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4IHc3P0sY0 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stupid Love (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4IHc3P0sY0) “Stupid Love”

Radio Check

Wade Sapp’s debut album is something special. Radio Check delivers traditional-sounding country music complete with fiddle and steel. Layered over that are tendrils of rock, blues, and folk. In short, it sounds great. However, Sapp’s songwriting on this album is what truly shines. From expert storytelling on “The Boys We Were” to clever wordplay on the album opener “S.O.B,” Sapp does it all and does it well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w1aaRm9w9g Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: S.O.B. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w1aaRm9w9g) “S.O.B”

100 Proof Neon

If you’re a fan of 90s country and aren’t already jamming the new album from Ronnie Dunn, you’re missing out. Seriously, 100 Proof Neon is a perfect throwback to the good old days when Brooks & Dunn were topping the charts. It’s packed with fiddle, steel, and Telecaster twang.

Back then, Dunn had one of the best voices on the radio. These days, not much has changed. If you’re looking to do a little boot scooting or have a bottle laying around that needs to be emptied, this is the album for you.