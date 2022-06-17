Outsider-Approved New Albums for June 17, 2022

Well Outsiders, here we are with a new week and a batch of new albums. While most of the country is under an oppressive heat wave, we’re still getting some of country music‘s best releasing new material. The best way to beat this early summer heat is with a good record and a cold beer, I reckon. Thankfully, we have at least one artist that will have no issue with doing a little bit of partying. In a week that’s a little bare in quantity, we have some good quality in the releases that we do have.

New Albums for June 17, 2022

Rich White Honky Blues – Hank Williams Jr.

Come On With It – Coffey Anderson

Songs About You – Brett Eldredge

Unwanted Man – Aaron Watson

Southern Circus – IV and the Strange Band

Like I said, there aren’t a lot of new releases this week. However, we do have some special ones here. To start off, we have Hank Williams Jr. with Rich White Honky Blues and that’s reason enough to celebrate. The singer-songwriter has been through quite a time in the last year or so. His wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away back in April. The album features a honky tonk, blues, and southern rock style, right where he feels most comfortable. The first release since 2016’s It’s About Time, fans are going to dig the sound.

Fans are also going to be very happy to see Brett Eldredge with some more new music. He’s cut his niche out in the genre and has been honing that craft over time. Songs About You has already had some success with the singles Eldredge has released. The self-titled track as well as “Want That Back” and “Holy Water” is already taking off online. If you want to get into your feelings on this Friday – that’d be a great place to start.

Unwanted Man

With Unwanted Man, Aaron Watson wants to show that he’s still got it. He hasn’t been able to replicate the commercial success of 2015-2017, a time when the singer-songwriter topped the country charts. The album takes you through the feelings of someone who is looking for answers, romantically. From denial to acceptance, this one is going to have a lot of you heartsick Outsiders feeling a type of way.

In his first album since 2019, Watson is planning on seeing some of that success he had in the 2010s. It’s got the makings of an album that could find itself climbing the charts in the coming weeks. His sound and style have evolved a bit since he hit the scene in 1999. Only time will tell.

Southern Circus

Now, IV and the Strange Band aren’t your…normal Country/Americana. And that’s why you’re going to love this new album, folks. This project has the art, the music, and a fun twist all in the 12 tracks. In case you weren’t already convinced, what if I told you Coleman Williams is behind the project? Who is that you ask? Just the grandson of Hank Williams Jr., and the only son of Hank 3.

An album that makes you feel like a lonesome rodeo clown, this is punk and grunge meets country music. You’re going to get some guitar distortions, some yelling in the vocals, and of course, good old-fashioned storytelling. Coleman has put together a creative project that is just beginning, and we can’t wait to see where it ends up. IV and the Strange Band have put out what is my favorite project from this week.

From a plucking banjo to heavy guitar riffs – it’s Southern music, inspired by the sounds of America. Follow this circus clown group and you won’t be disappointed.

This week didn’t give us a ton of new albums. However, it did give us a grandfather-grandson release day that is unlike any other. Hank Jr and Coleman AKA IV (read as “Four”) are going to be going right up against one another in sales. It will be interesting to see who can do the most with their new project.

So, make it a family affair this weekend and play some Bocephus and give his grandson a listen, too.