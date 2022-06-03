Outsider-Approved New Albums for June 3, 2022

In the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed a handful of highly-anticipated new albums drop and live up to all of the hype. Albums like American Heartbreak, Fortune Favors the Bold, and Jerry Jeff were exactly as good as we all expected them to be. This week brings us a couple of new records that are sure to join that list. The new Eli Young Band and Drive-By Truckers releases are sure to please fans. However, the real heat this week comes in the form of some relatively under-the-radar releases.

New Albums for June 3, 2022

Welcome 2 Club XIII – Drive-By Truckers (ATO Records)

Teeth Marks – S.G. Goodman (Verve Forecast Records)

Big Dreamers – Blue Dogs (Kennel Records Ltd.)

Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite (Alligator Records)

He Rode On – Michael Shaw (Wolfhard Productions)

Dark Enough to See the Stars – Mary Gauthier (In the Black Records/Thirty Tigers)

White Jesus Black Problems – Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)

Avondale Drive – Nicki Bluhm (Little Knickers/Compass Records)

Love Talking – Eli Young Band (Big Machine Label Group)

Outta Sight – The Sheepdogs (Warner Music Canada)

Inside Problems – Andrew Bird (Loma Vista Recordings)

Big Time – Angel Olsen (Jagjaguwar Records)

This week’s list of new albums is the definition of “eclectic.” We’ve got some groove-heavy retro rock, some top-tier roots music, a little alt-country thrown in for flavor alongside some radio-ready country music, and finally one hell of a blues record.

Mississippi Son

I’ll be the first to admit I don’t know much about the blues. However, I know enough to say that this new Charlie Musslewhite album is fantastic. With a discography that goes back to the mid-60s, Musslewhite is a legend in his own right. With Mississippi Son, he proves that his voice, writing, and mastery of the mouth harp have aged like fine wine. If you’re looking for the perfect album for a laid-back evening with a couple of drinks, this is the one.

Big Dreamers

This is the first Blue Dogs album in 16 years. The South Carolina-based band knocked the rust off, hopped in the studio with Sadler Vaden, and cut a new feel-good album that will be in heavy rotation over here for weeks to come. Their sound lies somewhere between heartland rock and country music steeped in the sounds of the Southeast.

Except for “Young Love” – a celebration of tailgates, back roads, country girls, and beer from guys who are a little too long in the tooth for bro-country – Big Dreamers is a solid soundtrack to a day on the water or cookout.

Dark Enough to See the Stars

The new Mary Gauthier album is one you’re going to want to sit down with and absorb. Dark Enough to See the Stars is an emotional journey.

The first few tracks are sweet and timely love songs. In particular, the album opener, “Fall Apart World” seems perfect for times like these. In the chorus, Mary sings, “You’re my girl / In this broken-heart fall-apart world,” and it sums up the feeling of having a strong love when everything else seems to be going to hell in a handbasket. Later in the record, the Gauthier explores grief, loss, and hope for a light at the end of the tunnel.

If you’re looking for a new album that will stir all of your emotions, Dark Enough to See the Stars is the one for you

.