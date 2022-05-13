Outsider-Approved New Albums for May 13, 2022

We kicked the month of May off with some killer new albums from acts like Flatland Cavalry, Brennen Leigh, Midland, and plenty more. This week, we’re getting a mixed bag of heat from Americana greats, country legends, and a couple of Outsider Favorites. It’s going to be a good weekend.

New Albums for May 13, 2022

Fortune Favors the Bold – 49 Winchester (New West Records)

12 th of June – Lyle Lovett (Cycle Holdings/Verve Label Group)

John Ingraham – John Ingraham (Independent)

Black Banjo – Tray Wellington (Mountain Home Music/Crossroads Entertainment)

Moving Through America – Steve Forbert (Blue Rose Music)

Acquired Taste – Dustin Herring (Independent)

Outdated Emotion – Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot Records/Thirty Tigers)

Dobrosinger – Abbie Gardner (Independent)

Narrow Line – Mama’s Broke (Free Dirt Records)

We’re On Fire – Joshua Dylan Balis (Independent)

Stare Your Demons Down – Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy (Rabbit Run Records)

Temptation Row – Wayne Willingham (Stonehill Records)

At the Station – Christopher Lockett (Independent)

It might be Friday the 13th, but I think we got pretty lucky with this stack of new albums. After all, we got new releases from 49 Winchester and Lyle Lovett on the same day. Those two records alone would make this a damn good start to the weekend. However, there are a few others that belong in any Outsider’s heavy rotation this week. Let’s dig into the musical buffet.

Stare Your Demons Down

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy call their sound “Black Dirt Country,” after the dark soil of their home state. To the ears, it sounds like a great blend of rock and country. Keys and the occasional horn section add some depth to a handful of songs. If you’re looking for a new album to put on while you’re on the road, this is the one.

Black Banjo

We got some great new albums this week, but I was sure that Fortune Favors the Bold would be my favorite. This was true until I put on Black Banjo. Tray Wellington is an IBMA Award-winning banjoist and his mastery of the instrument is on full display here. For the most part, Wellington straddles the line between traditional and progressive bluegrass. However, his covers of John Coltrane’s “Naima” and Roy Hargrove’s “Strasbourg/St. Denis” take banjo playing to a new level. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a banjo used in a jazz arrangement and had no idea how beautiful it could be.

If you’re a fan of any strain of ‘grass, this record should be in your rotation.

Dobrosinger

This is another one of those new albums that hooked me immediately. Abbie Gardner’s voice is stunning and soulful and her dobro playing is top-notch. However, they only serve to showcase her songwriting. Dobrosinger combines threads of blues, country, and folk music throughout. Tracks like “Too Many Kisses” and “Born in the City” are bright and upbeat while “Down the Mountain” and “Cypress Tree” are darker than a holler after sundown.

If you’re looking for a dynamic new album that’s easy on the ears, this is the one for you.