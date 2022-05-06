Outsider-Approved New Albums for May 6, 2022

When it comes to new music, April is going to be a hard act to follow. Albums from Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett, Willie Nelson, Elliah Heifetz, Joshua Hedley, and more made last month a monster for country music. However, the first week of May is coming out swinging.

New Albums for May 6, 2022

Far Out West Sessions – Flatland Cavalry (Independent)

The Last Resort: Greetings From – Midland (Big Machine Label Group)

Obsessed with the West – Brennen Leigh (Signature Sounds Recordings)

Single Wide Dreamer – Aaron Raitiere (Dinner Time Records / Thirty Tigers)

Secret Desert – Dusty Rust (Hullabaloo Records)

If These Walls Could Talk – Luke Winslow-King (Ghost River Records)

Stand True – The Americans (Loose Music)

Day by Day – Timothy B. Schmit (Independent)

Only the Killer Would Know – Valorie Miller (Blackbird Record Label/India AM Gold)

Americana – Ryan Sheridan (Rubyworks)

This week, we’ve got new albums from well-known acts like Flatland Cavalry and Midland. Additionally, former Eagles and Poco bassist Timothy B. Schmit dropped a new record. This week, though, sees several lesser-known roots and Americana artists dropping a collection of heaters. From the Western Swing vibes of Brennen Leigh’s Obsessed with the West to the laid-back atmospheric folk grooves of Valorie Miller’s Only the Killer Would Know, and everything in between, this list of new music will scratch whatever itch you have this weekend.

Obsessed with the West

I love Western Swing. From Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys to Asleep at the Wheel and just about every big band in between, I can’t get enough. So, when I put on Obsessed with the West, I was immediately hooked. However, it wasn’t just the swingin’ sound of this record that grabbed me. Leigh’s voice is nothing short of incredible and the opening track is an ode to Tommy Duncan, the voice of the Texas Playboys.

Leigh penned a dozen original songs for this new album and got the legendary Asleep at the Wheel to back her on all of them. Not every track on the record is full-on Western Swing. For instance, the title track feels like an old cowboy song while “I Was Just Thinking of You” is a slow, smoky jazz number. However, the different styles never really break the mood that Leigh sets early on. In short, if you believe that Bob Wills is still the king, you need this record in your life.

Only the Killer Would Know

It’s a dreary rainy day here in East Tennessee and Only the Killer Would Know is the perfect album for the weather. It’s a dark and, at times, sinister-sounding folk record. In an interview with BPR, Miller revealed that living near a former chemical weapons manufacturing site inspired the album. On its surface, Only the Killer Would Know is about corporate greed and its destruction of the natural world. However, all of these songs could also be metaphors for life.

If you’re looking for something that’s slow, sad, sinister, and thought-provoking this is the album for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66XsD5XC33o Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Only the Killer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66XsD5XC33o) “Only the Killer”

The Last Resort: Greetings From

At the best of times, an artist will use a song to paint a picture. With The Last Resort: Greetings From, Midland uses 12 songs to paint a mural. The concept of the root of the album is a trip through the Florida Keys. Traditional-sounding country music blends with Southern rock and the sounds of the Gulf Shores throughout the collection. For the most part, this is an up-tempo offering that will put a pep in your step.

If you’re looking for a soundtrack to your next cookout, put this album on. Midland brought all of the summer vibes you’ll need.