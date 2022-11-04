Outsider-Approved New Albums for November 4, 2022

It seems like the last few months of this year are flying by. The holiday season is coming at us like a speeding train and leaves and temperatures continue to plummet. It doesn’t matter if you’re gearing up to hit the woods, making a list of fall family activities, or just putting on a big pot of stew to warm your insides, we’ve got some great new albums that will carry you through the weekend.

This week, we’ve got new albums from bluegrass mainstays, killer independent debuts, and some rock-solid country music. Dig into the list below and find your soundtrack for the weekend.

New Albums for November 4, 2022

On the Ranch – Emily Nenni (Normaltown Records/New West Records)

Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown – Seth Avett (Ramseur Records)

Lowdown Hoedown – Jason Carter (Fiddleman Records)

Palomino – First Aid Kit (Columbia Records)

Seriously – Dan Israel (Independent)

Americana Soul – The Jorgensens (Paramour Records)

There Is So Much Here – Glen Phillips (Compass Records)

Time Stands Still – Kenny Shore (Independent)

What Tomorrow Brings – Royal Wood (Cordova Bay Records)

Sad Yeehaw Sessions – Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)_

Crashlanded – Madeline Edwards (Warner Music Nashville)

Love Hope Trust – Roger Street Friedman (Independent)

Young, Dumb, and in Love – liv. (Red Moon Records)

This week brought us some great new albums from across the broad Americana spectrum. Emily Nenni’s label debut On the Ranch is a highlight today. However, that is far from the only thing we’ll be adding to our heavy rotation for the coming week. With new music from Kaitlin Butts, Seth Avett, and the immaculate debut record from liv., this weekend couldn’t get much better.

Lowdown Hoedown

How about a new bluegrass album to kick your weekend off right? You’ll hear Jason Carter playing the hell out of his fiddle for The Del McCoury Band as well as The Travelin’ McCourys. He does the same on this album. However, you’ll also get to hear his rock-solid vocal delivery on 12 of the 13 songs on this album. Carter enlisted some heavy hitters to help him with this one as well. You’ll hear Billy Strings, Vince Gill, and Tim O’Brien. Additionally, Del McCoury and the rest of the band make an appearance. Put it on, crank it up, and have yourself a good time.

On the Ranch

I’ve been waiting on this new Emily Nenni record for months now. I was lucky enough to listen to it the first time right after Emily announced it earlier this year and have been hooked ever since. I think the best way to describe the sound of On the Ranch is “happy honky tonk.” The album’s title track and the latest single “Useless” are great examples of that sound. There’s plenty of telecaster twang and steel guitar to go around. However, Nenni brightens these barroom-ready tunes with her lighthearted vocal delivery. The songwriting here is top-notch as well.

Americana Soul

Listening to the Jorgensens’ new album is like being caught in a weird time warp. Their sound here straddles the fence that divides modernity and tradition. The band ties blues, jazz, and rootsy rock together with modern production to create something wholly original. If you’re looking for something that you’ve never heard before that also feels like slipping on a comfortable pair of jeans, turn this one on and let it play.