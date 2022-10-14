Outsider-Approved New Albums for October 14, 2022

Fall is finally in full swing. The leaves are changing, the temperature’s dropping, and Halloween decorations are in almost every yard in the neighborhood. Here in Tennessee, we’re getting the kind of weather that makes you want to put on a big pot of chili, pour a cup of coffee, and put on some good tunes. I can’t help you with chili or coffee. However, I can point you in the direction of some killer new albums that will help you set the mood.

This week, we’ve got plenty of country music, some rock, and a little bit of everything else. You’re sure to find something to tickle your fancy in the list below.

New Albums for October 14, 2022

Feel Like Going Home – Miko Marks & The Resurrectors (Redtone Records)

When I Go to Ghost – Cory Branan (Blue Elan Records)

Brand New Love Potion – Wesley Hanna (Independent)

I Walked with You a Ways – Plains (Anti-Records)

Homecoming – Randy Rogers Band (Tommy Jackson Records/Thirty Tigers)

Cruel Liars – Mightmare (Kill Rock Stars)

Sisyphus Happy – M. Lockwood Porter (Black Mesa Records)

Master of Depression: 10 th Anniversary of Mighty Lonesome Man – James Hand (Hillgrass Bluebilly Records)

Anniversary of Mighty Lonesome Man – James Hand (Hillgrass Bluebilly Records) Hymnal – Jeremy Squires (Blackbird Record Label)

Beyond the Reservoir – Julian Taylor (Howling Turtle LLC)

Ios – Nels Johnson & The Accidental Saints (Felspar Records)

War Hippies – War Hippies (War Hippies, LLC)

This is another one of those weeks where we don’t see many huge names on the list. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some rock-solid new albums to spin over the weekend. Sarah Shook’s side project Mightmare released its debut record today. Then, you have a posthumous release from James “Slim” Hand. If you’re in the market for some good, traditional country music, that’s the album for you. There’s plenty more to dig into here, though.

Feel Like Going Home

Miko Marks is kind of the total package. She’s a sharp songwriter and one hell of a vocalist. Additionally, she has a way of digging into the deeply-rooted traditions of American music and combining them into something new and fresh. Feel Like Going Home is like a quilt made of country, blues, gospel, and soul. It’s warm, but not always comfortable. Marks’ lyrics do feature plenty of social commentary. However, it never feels like she’s preaching a sermon or standing on a soapbox. Instead, Feel Like Going Home sees Miko singing honestly with her whole chest. One would have to try hard to dislike this record.

Homecoming

Are you looking for some smoking-hot Red Dirt? Well, look no further than the new album from the Randy Rogers Band. Man, what an album this is. It’s packed with nostalgia, heartbreaks, the bad side of drinking, and small-town stories that many listeners will feel in their bones. The band has been together for 20 years and this is their 9th studio album. Homecoming is the perfect example of what you get when a band stays together for decades and tours relentlessly. The band is airtight and the only thing that outshines their musical machinations is the songwriting. Rogers co-penned 10 of the 11 songs on the album and it sounds like he dug deep to write several of them. Don’t sleep on this one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHUuLIg9MCA Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Know That by Now (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHUuLIg9MCA) “Know That By Now”

I Walked with You a Ways

Plains is the result of a collaboration between Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson. Together, the songwriters crafted an album of new, original songs with their reverence for classic country music at the heart. The album is witty, empathetic, honest, and sounds great. Sonically, the record sounds like rootsy country music with silky-smooth production. If you’re looking for a beautifully chill record as your soundtrack this weekend, this is the one you need.