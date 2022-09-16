Outsider-Approved New Albums for September 16, 2022

September has been a great month for music. So far, we’ve seen new albums from Charlie Crockett, Kris Kristofferson, Jon Pardi, and plenty more. In the coming weeks, we’ll get new music from Tyler Childers, Nikki Lane, Sunny Sweeney, and Ashley McBryde to name a few. Those are all exciting releases, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. This week brought us some certified bangers. If you’re looking for new country music, some rock, or something in between, this list has you covered.

New Albums for September 16, 2022

Hell Paso – Koe Wetzel (YellaBush/Columbia)

Bad Days Better – Adam Hood (Southern Songs/Soundly)

Order of Romance – Jesca Hoop (Memphis Industries)

Too Many Chiefs (Not Enough Indians) – Clete Bradley & The Mood (Independent)

Who I Am – Andrea Benz (Independent)

Look Up! – The Harlem Gospel Travelers (Colemine Records)

Caught Up on a Feeling – Veronica Stanton (Independent)

Honest Lies – Justin Saladino Band (Independent)

Ol’ Kentucky Night – Laura Taubman (Independent)

Outside the Box – Gene Watson (Independent)

Let’s Sing Some Country! – Dailey & Vincent (BMG)

(Self-titled) – Marcus Mumford (Capitol Records/UMG)

god’s work – LeAnn Rimes (EverLe Records/Thirty Tigers)

If It All Goes South – Amy Ray (Daemon Records)

Sunrise on Slaughter Beach – Clutch (Weathermaker Music)

This week brought us a whole stack of great new music. We’ve got 90s favorite LeAnn Rimes back with a new record. Also, Koe Wetzel’s highly-anticipated Hell Paso is finally here. On top of that, we’ve got a new record from Gene Watson. In short, there’s plenty to be excited about today. Let’s dig a little deeper.

Sunrise on Slaughter Beach

If you’re looking for some straight-up rock and roll with interesting lyrics and monolithic guitar riffs, look no further than Sunrise on Slaughter Beach. Clutch’s new album sees the band sitting comfortably in the groovy and mildly psychedelic niche they’ve been carving out for themselves since 1991. Turn it on, crank it up, and have a little fun with it.

One of my favorite things about Clutch is their songwriting. They’re at their best when they’re telling strange, dark stories over heavy fuzz pedal-laden guitar riffs. “Nosferatu Madre” is a great example of that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZN1N098tGg Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nosferatu Madre (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZN1N098tGg)

Let’s Sing Some Country!

Dailey & Vincent are a celebrated bluegrass duo but their new album sees them treading new ground. As the title suggests, this is a straightforward traditional country record. Of course, you’ll still hear strains of bluegrass in Let’s Sing Some Country. However, for the most part, it’s the kind of record that fans of traditional country music are going to love.

The album opens with “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” which introduces us to the new iteration of Dailey & Vincent. The love song to Tennessee perfectly captures the beauty of the state and the pride that so many of its residents feel. Earlier this year, it became Tennessee’s 11th official state song.

Too Many Chiefs (Not Enough Indians)

If you’re looking for a new Red Dirt album to crank, this is the one for you. Too Many Chiefs slips seamlessly from country toe-tappers to gospel-tinged rockers. But, that classic Red Dirt sound completely with big guitars and pedal steel is at the heart of this 10-song collection.

Check out the hard-edged album opener “Get Gone” to get a taste of what Clete and the band have to offer.