Outsider-Approved New Albums for September 23, 2022

Fall is finally in the air and we have plenty of smoking-hot new albums to fight off the chill. If you thought that September was a great month for music the final two weeks of the month are going to blow you away. Next week, we’re finally getting new music from Tyler Childers and some other gems. Don’t sleep on this week’s releases, though. We’ve got some great mainstream and independent country, some blues, and a little bit of everything else.

New Albums for September 23, 2022

Denim & Diamonds – Nikki Lane (New West Records)

Married Alone – Sunny Sweeney (Aunt Daddy Records)

Come on Sunshine – Kendell Marvel (Independent)

Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing – Benjamin Tod (Independent)

Live: Return of the Storyteller – Todd Snider (Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers)

Rock n Roll Americana – Luke Daniel (Independent)

Quaalude Blues – Chris Canterbury (Rancho Deluxe Records)

Soul Crusade – Jeffery Halford & The Healers (Independent)

It’s Only a Little Loneliness – David Myles (Turtlemusik)

Subject to Change – Kelsea Ballerini (Black River Entertainment)

Human Overboard – James & The Shame (Recondite But Cordial Records)

Acoustic Burnside – Duwayne Burnside (Dolceola Recordings)

Things Happen That Way – Dr. John (Rounder Records)

I don’t even know where to start with this list of new albums. There’s just so much here to be excited about. Nikki Lane’s Denim & Diamonds is phenomenal as is the new Todd Snider live record. If you’re looking for some top-shelf hill country blues, look no further than Duwayne Burnside’s acoustic record. Then, there’s the deep, dark, stripped-down beauty of Chris Canterbury’s new record. Really, we’re drowning in great tunes today.

Let’s take a closer look at a few of these new albums that I’ll have in heavy rotation in the coming weeks.

Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing

If you’re a fan of Lost Dog Street Band or Benjamin Tod’s solo work, you know his songwriting cuts deep. Throughout his career, Tod has pulled open his soul and shown us the deepest, darkest parts of it. This record goes deeper and darker. In an interview with Outsider earlier this year, Benjamin Tod said, “I guess the concept is kind of what the title portrays – Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing… For one reason or another, whether they were too personal or too harsh or too painful, I stopped singing them or didn’t want to sing them as soon as I wrote them.”

This is a beautiful trip into pain, self-doubt, and mourning. If you’re looking for stellar songwriting that will break your heart while making you feel less alone in the world, this is the new album for you.

"Not Coming Home"

Married Alone

I’ve been waiting on this album to drop for quite some time. Sunny Sweeney might be one of the most underrated ladies in the independent country scene. With her new album, the Texas-born singer-songwriter dives into the bitter end of a marriage. It’s a breakup album that will keep your foot tapping. Sweeney’s signature twang rings out over a combination of classic country and swampy roots rock. Overall, it’s a damn good country album.

Acoustic Burnside

I’m willing to admit that everything I know about blues could fit in a pilsner glass. However, you don’t need to be a genre scholar to know good music when you hear it. Duwayne Burnside’s new acoustic album is excellent. In his first new album in 17 years, the son of R.L. Burnside proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the kudzu-covered tree.

You won’t find any slick production on this album. Burnside recorded these songs around his Mississippi home over a couple of years. So, what you get is intense, raw, authentic hill country blues. I can’t recommend this one enough.