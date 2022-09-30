Outsider-Approved New Albums for September 30, 2022

September has been one heck of a month for new music. So far, we’ve seen some great new country albums, some killer bluegrass, and a few jaw-dropping blues records. Releases from Nikki Lane, Charley Crockett, Duwayne Burnside, Gene Watson, Drayton Farley, and more have made this a month for the books. This week, though, is the biggest of the month.

New Albums for September 30, 2022

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? – Tyler Childers (Hickman Holler Records) Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde (Warner Music Nashville) The Liar – John Fullbright (Blue Dirt Records/Thirty Tigers) The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy (RCA Records) You Get It All (Deluxe Edition) – Hayes Carll (Dualtone Music Group) The Immortal Hellbound Glory: Nobody Knows You – Hellbound Glory (Black Country Rock) Mary Bragg – Mary Bragg (Tone Tree Music) A Hundred Highways – Zach Williams (Provident Label Group) Bloom & Fade – David Beck (Parade Ground Music) All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman – Various Artists (Blackbird Production Partners) This Machine Still Kills Fascists – Dropkick Murphys (Dummy Luck Music) If Not for You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1) – The Cactus Blossoms (Walkie Talkie Records)

This week, we’re getting two recently-released and hotly-anticipated albums. Ashley McBryde and Tyler Childers both put out collections of top-notch songs. Just about every country fan you know will be cranking up one of those records today – the Outsider team included. However, we can’t let those two albums completely overshadow the rest of today’s new releases.

The Liar

It has been eight years since we’ve gotten a new album from Oklahoma songwriter John Fullbright. After hitting play on this one, it won’t take long to decide it was worth the wait. Fullbright’s songwriting is as sharp as ever here. Tune in and he’ll put a smile on your face and break your heart several times over.

Fullbright changed things up on his new album. Usually, his recordings are just him and a piano. This time, he enlisted a band to back him. The drums, harmonica, and guitars help to give the album a little more sonic depth.

"Stars"

This Machine Still Kills Fascists

For their new album Boston-based punk band, Dropkick Murphys looked to the late great Woody Guthrie for inspiration. Woody’s daughter Nora dug through her father’s written and recorded work and compiled a collection of songs for the Murphys. “I collected lyrics on all kinds of topics. Lyrics that seemed to be needed to be said – or screamed – today. [Dropkick Murphys’ vocalist] Ken Casey is a master of understanding Woody’s lyrics,” she said of the collection.

Country fans will hear some familiar voices on this album. Nikki Lane appears on “Never Git Drunk No More” and Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours appears on “The Last One” which is an album highlight.

If you’re looking for something a little different, listen to this album. It’s a beautiful blend of Celtic punk rock and folk with lyrics from one of the most consequential songwriters in modern American history.

The Blues Don’t Lie

Buddy Guy is an 86-year-old Chicago blues legend. With his new album, Guy shows us that his age isn’t slowing him down a bit. His songwriting in The Blues Don’t Lie is spot-on through a variety of topics. The 16-song collection takes on a wide range of subject matter. You’ve got social commentary, musings on the human condition, and a handful of happier, innuendo-laden tunes.

Buddy Guy doesn’t show his age at all in this new album. The wisdom and perspective that come from a long life are there. However, he still sings like a much younger man and his guitar playing is still next-level.