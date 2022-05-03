Outsider Picks: Best Albums of April 2022

Overall, this has been a great year for country music and it just keeps getting better. So far, we’ve seen icons, up-and-comers, and brand new faces release killer records. However, I think April brought us some of the best albums to drop this year.

April brought us new albums from some of the best in the business. Folks like Willie Nelson, Charley Crockett, and Miranda Lambert are definitely highlights in the list. However, there are plenty of lesser-known artists and debut albums that added some depth and texture to last month’s soundtrack.

Best Albums of April 2022

April gave us too many great records to narrow this list down too much. The 14 albums below represent some of the best music we’ve heard in quite a while. There’s plenty of country music of all stripes. At the same time, you’ll find some killer bluegrass and blues. When I say that April brought us something for everyone, I mean it.

All of those albums are worth playing on repeat, but the best way to get a feel for them is to check out our playlist. Outsider Picks: Best of April ’22 is like a musical highlight reel for the month. It contains standout tracks from all of the abovementioned records as well as singles from 49 Winchester, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, and more. While you’re at it, be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.

Now, let’s get a little more in-depth on some of the best-of-the-best from April that we haven’t covered in their own posts.

Country Lo-Fi

When I heard this album for the first time, I knew it was going to be among the best of the month. The stripped-down production, live recording style, and inventive percussion make Country Lo-Fi an interesting listen. However, Rae’s songwriting is the heart of this record. Jenna Rae knows how to paint a vivid picture and songs like “Dandelions Dancin’” and “Dr. Jesus” are great examples. Additionally, I love Rae’s vocal delivery. It’s like a good Irish whiskey – not everyone is going to like it, but if you have the right palette it’s a real treat.

What Else Can She Do

I don’t see What Else Can She Do not being one of the best albums of 2022 overall. In this record, Kaitlin Butts tells seven stories of women in tough situations. Make no mistake, this is not a happy album. Instead, it is a collection of stories about struggling, strength, and perseverance.

Sonically, What Else Can She Do is pure country. Guitars, pedal steel, and brushed drums create a backdrop for the Oklahoma native’s narratives. Butts has an impressively expressive voice that captures the sadness, struggle, and strength in every line. It’s a must-listen.

Get on Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee

Get on Board is the only record on this list that doesn’t fall somewhere within the country music sphere. Instead, it sees bluesman Taj Mahal and world-renowned guitarist Ry Cooder teaming up to cover some classic Piedmont Blues. Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee are legends for a reason. So, all of the songs on the album are top-notch. At the same time, Mahal and Cooder are masters of their craft with more than a century of experience between them. The result of that combination is one killer blues record.

One of my favorite parts of Get on Board is its production. It sounds like it was recorded live with the two master musicians working off of one another. As a result, they captured more than just the notes they were playing and the lyrics they were singing. There’s a real fire to this record and if you’re into blues at all, it’s worth checking out.