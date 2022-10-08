Outsider Picks: Best Albums of September 2022

I don’t think many will argue when I say we got some of the best albums of the year in September. It was like some of the best independent country artists in the game conspired to drop a stack of bangers on us. Then, there were stellar rock, blues, and bluegrass albums. If you can’t find something that suits you in this list, you don’t enjoy music.

September brought us new albums from some of the best artists in independent country music. Tyler Childers, Cole Chaney, Drayton Farley, Charley Crockett, and Benjamin Tod all put out top-notch work. Even Colter Wall dropped two new songs. Then, there were standout records from Nikki Lane and Ashley McBryde. On top of that, we have new live sets from Kris Kristofferson and Todd Snider. At this point, it’s almost impossible to pick a favorite.

The best way to take these albums in is to sit down and go through them in their entirety. But, who really has time for that? If you want to see the best that these records have to offer just check out our newest monthly playlist. Outsider Picks: Best of September 2022 contains standout tracks from all of these records as well as a couple of stellar singles. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get the best music from our favorite artists.

Throwed off and Glad

If you like honky tonk mixed with a little rock and a truckload of grit, you’re going to love Pug Johnson & The Hounds. Throwed off and Glad is packed with honky tonkin’ barnburners with lyrics about addiction, strip clubs, and dead-end jobs. You’re not going to find any glitz Nashville polish on this one. Listening to this album is like visiting your buddy from the wrong side of the tracks. If you are that buddy, you may already by cranking this record.

Live: Return of the Storyteller

Todd Snider never disappoints and this new live set is no exception. He recorded this album between August and December of 2021. Before COVID, Snider had been on the road almost constantly for thirty years. So, we’re hearing his first shows after the first break of his career and it shows. You can tell he’s been itching to get back on the stage. Come for the songs and stay for the stories.

Lindeville

This album is on my personal list of best albums to drop this year. The songwriting is killer, the sonic variety is great, and the skits help to set the mood. But, my favorite part of this record is the creativity that went into it. Ashley McBryde and her collaborators created an entire town with this album and I’ll be visiting regularly.