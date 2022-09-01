Outsider Picks: Best Albums of August 2022

We’re heading into the last weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean the music selection is cooling down. August brought us some killer releases from acts like Marcus King, Forrest McCurren, the Ransom Brothers, and so many more. We got everything from introspective Americana to barn-burning blues rock and albums from bluegrass greats and country music mainstays. To say that wrangling all of the best albums from August into a list was a tall order would be a massive understatement.

Best Albums of August 2022

August didn’t bring us new albums from many household names. However, that doesn’t mean that we didn’t get a heaping helping of damn good music. We’ve got a couple of the best acoustic albums I’ve heard in a while (Wealth of Sorrow, Acoustic Sessions), a couple of strong debuts (Oh Me Oh My, Resurgence), and so much more.

As usual, I highly recommend checking out each of these records in their entirety. However, this is a hefty list and that could take a while. So, save some time and check out Outsider Picks: Best of August 2022 the playlist features standout tracks from each album. So, you can think of it as a musical highlight reel for the month. After you check out the playlist, be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify to get the best music from our favorite artists.

Something Borrowed Something New

This is, without a doubt, one of the best albums of the year. The record features some of the biggest songs from John Anderson’s long career covered by a laundry list of current artists. Where else are you going to find Nathaniel Rateliff, Sierra Ferrell, John Prine, Eric Church, and Luke Combs on one record? Seriously, if you only listen to one of these albums, it should be this one.

Oh Me, Oh My

Forrest McCurren’s debut album Oh Me, Oh My features some of the best songwriting I’ve heard in quite a while. McCurren is a big fan of songwriters like Guy Clark, Roger Miller, and John Prine and it shows in his lyrics. On top of that, the album features Ryan Engleman from Turnpike Troubadours on pedal steel and electric guitar. Keep an eye on this young Missouri native. He’s just starting what has the potential to be a monumental career.

Resurgence

The Ransom Brothers made one hell of a debut with Resurgence. Sonically, this Austin-based band makes music that sounds like the love child of 70s Southern rock and Red Dirt. They bring big guitar riffs, smoking-hot fiddle, some funky organ lines, and a rhythm section that will get your feet moving. Lyrically, the Ransom Brothers deliver some sharp storytelling and rock-solid writing. Listen to a couple of these songs, and you’ll see why it’s one of the best albums of the summer.