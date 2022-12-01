Outsider Picks: Best Albums of November 2022

“Quality over quantity” is a good rule of thumb. It definitely applies to the stack of new albums we got last month. With only three release days, the month still brought us plenty to be thankful for. In fact, some might say that November brought us some of the best albums of the year. After all, we got new tunes from Billy Strings, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and other icons of country, rock, and roots music.

Best Albums of November 2022

You’ll find a little bit of something for everyone in the list of the best albums from November. There’s the smoking-hot honky tonk of Randall King, the rockin’ soul of Springsteen’s new record, a live recording of Willie in his prime, and one of the best records Billy Strings has ever released. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you can, I’d suggest sitting down with each of these albums and seeing what they have to offer. If you can’t find time to do that, though, you’re in luck.

Check out our new playlist, Outsider Picks: Best of November 2022. It’s your monthly musical highlight reel. You’ll find some of the best songs from each of the top albums from November. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all of the best music from our favorite artists.

On the Ranch

Let’s face it, the holiday season can be stressful. Sometimes, you just need something that’s lighthearted and fun. This is one of the best albums you can put on between November and December this year. Nenni’s sound is a light-hearted take on honky tonk that is guaranteed to boost your mood and make your toes tap.

Me/And/Dad

Billy Strings is one of those artists that doesn’t disappoint. Whether he’s writing and arranging original songs or playing fresh renditions of traditional songs, Strings never misses. In November, he teamed up with his dad to drop one of the best albums of the year. Me/And/Dad sees Billy and Terry Barber performing songs they’ve been playing together for years alongside an all-star band.

Bender

This isn’t Isaac Hoskins’ first album, but it may be the one that puts him on the map. Hoskins dropped the best album of his career just after Yellowstone introduced him to the world in November. Whether you saw Hoskins on the show or not, if you haven’t streamed Bender, you’re missing out on some great country music.