Outsider Picks: Best Albums of October 2022

October was a killer month for music. We saw the long-awaited release from The Great Divide. Then, there were top-notch radio-ready albums from Lainey Wilson and Gabe Lee. We also saw some of the best independent country and Americana albums of the year drop last month.

For fans of country, bluegrass, and old-time music, it’s hard to beat October’s list of releases. These are some of the best albums to come out in a stacked month.

Best Albums of October 2022

I’d recommend these records to just about anyone. They’re not all everyone’s cup of tea. We’ve got some air-tight Red Dirt from both The Great Divide and the Teague Brothers Band. Nightshades sounds like a crime noir film set in the Wild West. Then, there’s Andy Leftwich’s fiddle-heavy instrumental bluegrass album. It’s a varied list, to be sure. To save some time, you can check out our Best of October 2022 playlist that contains highlights from all of these albums and some great singles. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.

If you have the time to sit with an album, there are a few I would recommend. Here are the October releases that stuck with me.

Tioga Titan

Will Payne Harrison is one of those criminally underrated independent country artists that populate the internet these days. Harrison built his sound on classic honky tonk with flourishes of Cajun music. So, the Louisiana native makes some toe-tappers. However, it’s his smart songwriting and the way he blends musical tradition with modern thought that sells this one for me.

Alpenglow

It’s been four years since Trampled by Turtles released their last album and they dropped this one right on time. The progressive bluegrass pioneers delivered a collection of thoughtful and introspective tunes. Love, loss, and longing populate the lyrics here. The laid-back ‘grass arrangements fit the coming cooler weather and darkened skies like a glove.

Love and War

I discovered the Teague Brothers Band through a video of them backing Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker at a benefit concert. They burned through Turnpike songs with ease. So, when Love and War dropped my expectations were high. The album didn’t disappoint.

They pack plenty of big guitars and ripping fiddle lines into their sound and have nearly perfected the art of the barnburner. See the album opened “I Found Trouble” for an example of that. However, the band also expertly handles quieter moments like “These Days.”

The songwriting here is stellar as well. If you’re looking for some authentic blue-collar Red Dirt or are a fan of Turnpike, you need to hear this album.

