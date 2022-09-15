Outsider Premiere: Long Mama Shares a Manifesto of Self-Love with Their New Single ‘Half Love’

Long Mama is made up of Kat Wodtke (guitar/vocals), Nick Lang (drums), Andrew Koenig (guitar), and Samual Odin (upright bass). For fans of Americana and roots music, some of those names may sound familiar. Lang and Koenig are both members of Ryan Necci & The Buffalo Gospel. Odin comes from Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. The Milwaukee-based band blends folk, classic country music, R&B, and a dash of punk rock for a fresh sound.

In early August, Long Mama announced their debut album Poor Pretender and released the title track as the lead single. Before the end of the month, the released “Clean Break”. This Friday, the band will release “Half Love” as the third single from the record. Together, these tracks give us a great look at what we can expect from the album when it drops on October 28th. Outsider readers get to hear the track a day early. Check it out below.

Long Mama Shares a Message of Self-Love with “Half Love”

Sonically, “Half Love” has the kind of arrangement that will make you want to close your eyes and let the groove take you. It’s the kind of laid-back, bluesy, guitar-heavy music that is perfect for a relaxing day in the sun. That groove sets the tone for the track and provides the perfect backdrop for Wodtke’s expressive vocal delivery.

Lyrically, “Half Love” is about walking away from things and relationships that strip you of your joy. The opening lines capture the spirit of the song. “Don’t want to be your half love, baby. / Your half flame flickering out on your broken stove. / Don’t want to stay and wait around ‘til morning / To hear you call my name and pound on my back door.” With this, Long Mama has tapped into something that, unfortunately, nearly everyone has been through.

Kat Wodtke, Long Mama’s principal songwriter talked about the inspiration for the track. “I wrote this song as a manifesto of love and loyalty to myself. In one sense it’s an unrequited love song, but it’s also about outgrowing old habits and deciding to nurture the relationships that make us feel like the best version of ourselves,” she said. Wodtke continued, saying, “It’s hard to let go of people and drown out the echoes of hurtful things said and done, but I decided I’d rather be alone and get right with myself than stay with someone who slowly but steadily eroded my sense of self-worth.

Long Mama’s debut album Poor Pretender hits shelves and streaming services on October 28th. You can pre-order the album on CD, Vinyl, or digital from their Bandcamp page today. As a bonus, if you pre-order a physical copy, you also get access to a high-quality digital download as soon as the record goes live.