Pam Tillis Says Miranda Lambert Is the Loretta Lynn of This Generation

There is no denying that Miranda Lambert is an influential artist. In fact, Time magazine listed her as one of the most influential people of 2022. However, we don’t need Time to tell us about the impact that the Texas-born songstress has had on country music. Currently, Lambert has more ACM awards than any other artist. That’s on top of seven chart-topping albums, a stack of number one singles, and countless fans around the world just waiting to crank those songs and albums to 11.

Miranda Lambert self-released her self-titled debut album in 2001. Since then, she has consistently released great country music. More than that, she’s kept her femininity and authenticity at the core of her the music she releases. As a result, Lambert has inspired countless young female artists to step into the country world.

Recently, Miranda Lambert received some high praise from one of 90s country’s best female artists. While on Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Pam Tillis compared Lambert to Loretta Lynn.

Is Miranda Lambert the Modern Loretta Lynn? Pam Tillis Thinks So

Miranda Lambert came up in conversation while Tillis and Lawrence were discussing some newer country artists. More specifically, they were talking about the New Faces Showcase at the annual Country Radio Seminar.

While talking about up-and-coming talent, Tracy Lawrence wanted to know if Pam Tillis still listens to country radio. Tillis said that she does. “There’s some great young talent that I like,” she said. “I’m proud of the ladies like Lauren Alaina and Carly Pearce.”

Pam Tillis took things a step further and brought up Miranda Lambert. “Miranda has paved the way for this new crop of ladies. I think she’s our Loretta Lynn.”

A Bold but Seemingly Accurate Statement

Now, those are some bold words. However, Tillis might be onto something here. After all, you can draw some parallels between Lambert and Lynn. For instance, they’re both incredibly outspoken women. At the same time, both women are exceptional songwriters with instantly-recognizable voices. Additionally, their success has served as an inspiration for other women both in the genre and outside of it.

Artists like Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Carly Pearce – to name a few – have cited Loretta Lynn as a major influence on them. It will be interesting to see future artists credit Miranda Lambert and other current stars as their inspiration.

Loretta Lynn Shouts Out Miranda Lambert

Back in May, Time named Lambert one of its 100 most influential people of the year and Loretta Lynn took notice. She shared a link to our coverage of the announcement and added some sweet words in the caption. “Congrats, [Miranda Lambert]! They figured out what we all knew already.” She added the hashtags “girl power,” “keep it country” and “real country” to the post as well.

For many country fans, those words from Loretta Lynn will mean more than any article in any publication.

Will Miranda have the same kind of impact that Loretta did? We’ll have to wait a few decades to know for sure. However, there is no doubt that future artists will strive to be the Miranda Lambert of their generation.