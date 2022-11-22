Parker McCollum Adds New Dates To Summer 2023 Tour

Earlier this month, Parker McCollum announced his Spring Tour for next year. Now, he’s added a few summer dates as well. The tour kicks off on Feb. 2 in Columbus, Ohio, and initially ended on April 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But, now he’s announced a few extra dates to fill out the summer.

The new dates start on May 18 in Toledo, Ohio. They run through mid-August, ending on August 19 in Syracuse, NY. Right now, he’s on his 2022 tour, though, which wraps on Dec. 31.

For the Spring Tour, Larry Fleet is joining Parker McCollum on the road. He’ll open for McCollum on the new dates, as well. Additionally, Jackson Dean, Randy Rogers Band, and Flatland Cavalry will join McCollum and Fleet on the new tour dates.

“Cannot wait to be out on the road next year!” McCollum said in a recent statement. “Headlining a tour for most of the year and getting to take Larry Fleet and Jackson Dean along with me is going to be a blast. Such talented guys who deserve the spotlight.”

In addition to his headlining tour, Parker McCollum will also play opening night of RodeoHouston in February. Also, he says he has a new album in the works for next year as well. He recently released the first single from his new project, called “Handle on You.” The next single off the new album, “Stoned,” will be out on Dec. 2, which is also when tickets go on sale for the Spring Tour. So, fans have new music and an epic tour to look forward to next year.

Check here to see if Parker McCollum is coming to your city in the summer, courtesy of Taste of Country.

May 18 — Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Jun. 9 — Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda Event Center

Jun. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Jun. 24 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Jun. 29 — Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheatre

Jul. 29 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 10 — Morrison, Colo. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ ARTPARK

Aug. 19 — Syracuse, N.Y. St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

McCollum Looks Back on Lessons He Learned This Year

Parker McCollum has been climbing the country music ladder since he released his debut EP in 2013. Now, he’s looking back on this year and reflecting on what he’s learned as we get closer and closer to the end of the year. McCollum says he made a few mistakes this year, but also that he’s come out of this year with wisdom. He spoke to Taste of Country earlier this month and revealed his newfound wisdom.

When asked how he’s going to maintain his rise to fame, McCollum answered, “I think it kind of does it on its own. You just gain so much experience – and I made so many mistakes this year and years past. I’ve always tried to really learn and making mistakes is fine as long as you learn from them and grow from them.”