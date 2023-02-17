Parker McCollum Announces New Album ‘Never Enough’ [Listen to New Track ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’]

Parker McCollum revealed he will release his new album, Never Enough, on May 12. The upcoming project follows Parker’s 2021 major-label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, which produced two No. 1 singles, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved by You.”

In addition to sharing the cover art of Never Enough, Parker dropped a new track, “I Ain’t Going Nowhere.” Penned by Parker, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, and Liz Rose, the new tune follows the release of the album’s lead single, “Handle on You” (currently No. 11 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart), and “Stoned.”

“’I Ain’t Going Nowhere’ really is kind of a testament to where I’m at in my life right now,” says Parker McCollum. “I’ve spent so much time on the road and touring and living on a tour bus and in a van since I was basically a kid and never thought I would settle down or slow down at all. And not to say I’m really slowing down, but, certainly have settled down and found that person that makes it worth it when you have a place to come home to that is not a tour bus or a highway. That was kind of the idea we were going with behind ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere.'”

Listen to “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” below.

Earlier this month, Parker McCollum kicked off a packed 2023 touring schedule. In addition to headlining dates in major markets, the road-warrior will be performing at some of country music’s biggest festivals, including Stagecoach, Country Thunder, and iHeartCountry Festival. In addition, Parker will share the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church later this year.