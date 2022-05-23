Parker McCollum Scores Double Platinum Certification for ‘Pretty Heart,’ Gold for ‘To Be Loved by You’

It seems like every time Parker McCollum performs in Nashville, he gets a shiny surprise. Before his sold-out show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on May 21, Parker added a couple of metallic plaques to his collection. The RIAA presented Parker with a Double Platinum certification for his 2019 breakout hit, “Pretty Heart,” which signifies 2 million units sold. In addition, Parker’s 2022 No. 1 hit, “To Be Loved By You,” was certified Gold for sales of 500,000 units. Both songs are featured on Parker’s 2021 debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy.

“What can I even say?” said Parker McCollum. “I have a Double Platinum hit and a Gold hit to start my career at the best record label in music. Universal Music Group Nashville/MCA Nashville has been incredibly patient with me and allowed me to craft these songs the same way I always have. I am forever grateful for this opportunity to swing it in the big leagues of country music. We are just getting started.”

Parker Goes Platinum

In February 2021, Parker was making his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville when the RIAA surprised him with a Platinum certification for “Pretty Heart.” The RIAA’s presentation made Parker’s Opry debut even more memorable.

“Man, that was super special,” said Parker McCollum to Outsider. “My whole family got to be there for it, which was super cool. I miss most everything being on the road as much as I am, so the fact that they were able to make that was cool. But man, the Opry was something that I’d always kind of had in the back of my mind of, ‘What do you have to do to get to play that? When do you qualify to play the Grand Ole Opry?’ And so was kind of thinking about it a lot more than usual when I got the call that we were going to get the debut there, so getting to step in that circle and actually do it and sing some songs I had written was . . . I mean, I’ll just never forget it. It was so cool.”

Of course, 29-year-old Parker also loved the fact that the Platinum plaque reminded him of his childhood dreams.

“Yeah, the RIAA did that right before I went on stage,” said Parker. “So I mean, like two minutes before I went on stage, they walked in the green room with the plaque. And I had no idea that it was even close to going Platinum. I didn’t know how any of that worked. I remember being a kid and you hear about your favorite artists getting Gold records or Platinum records or whatever. And watching like MTV Cribs and they got them on their wall and stuff. So when I finally got a couple, that was something. I didn’t take it lightly at all. I thought it was really cool.”

Parker will make his debut appearance at this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville. He will be taking to the Nissan stage on June 12 at 7 p.m. He will also make his first appearance on the iconic music-television series ACL Live on July 26.