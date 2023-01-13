Parker McCollum Extends 2023 Tour with 14 More Dates

Parker McCollum has been a busy man since 2021. That year, he released his breakout album Gold Chain Cowboy. The success of that record helped to boost his career to new heights. Last year, the Texas native added Platinum and Gold records to his list of accomplishments alongside trophies from the ACM Awards and the CMT Music Awards. McCollum isn’t slowing down in 2023.
It’s going to be a busy year for Parker McCollum. He’ll headline the opening day of RodeoHouston in February. Later in the year, McCollum will join Morgan Wallen for nine stops on his One Night at a Time tour. On top of that, he’s planning on releasing a new album this year. Earlier today, he added more than a dozen new dates to his headlining tour.
Parker McCollum first announced the spring leg of his 2023 tour back in October. The fifteen-stop trek kicks off in February and will wrap up in April. Then, in December, McCollum added some summer dates to the tour, extending it to late August. Today, he added another 14 stops to the tour. Now, the Texas native will be on the road until September.
Presale tickets for the new dates will be available Tuesday, 01/17 at 10 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, 01/20.
Parker McCollum Headlining Tour Dates
Parker McCollum will hit the road next month. Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, and Kameron Marlowe will support him on select dates. Check his website for tickets and more information.
Spring Tour Dates
- 02/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
- 02/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
- 02/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- 02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Amory
- 02/10 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center
- 02/11 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
- 02/16 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
- 02/17 – Ralston, NE @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena
- 02/18 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
- 02/23 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald Tucker Civic Center
- 02/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
- 02/25 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 04/13 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
- 04/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center
Summer Tour Dates
- 05/05 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- 05/06 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center
- 05/18 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
- 06/03 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- 06/08 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
- 06/09 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
- 06/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- 06/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HeatlthCare Amphitheater
- 06/22 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
- 06/24 – Indianapolis, IN. @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
- 06/29 – Saint Augustine, FL. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- 07/14 – Huntsville, AL. @ The Orion Amphitheatre
- 07/23 – Modesto, CA @ Basi Nationwide Amphitheatre
- 07/29 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 08/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 08/17 – Buffalo, NY @ ARTPARK
- 08/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
- 08/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- 08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 08/26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheater
- 09/8 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- 09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
- 09/15 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- 09/16 – Pittsburgh @ UMPC Events Center
- 09/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater