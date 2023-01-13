Parker McCollum Extends 2023 Tour with 14 More Dates

Parker McCollum has been a busy man since 2021. That year, he released his breakout album Gold Chain Cowboy. The success of that record helped to boost his career to new heights. Last year, the Texas native added Platinum and Gold records to his list of accomplishments alongside trophies from the ACM Awards and the CMT Music Awards. McCollum isn’t slowing down in 2023.

It’s going to be a busy year for Parker McCollum. He’ll headline the opening day of RodeoHouston in February. Later in the year, McCollum will join Morgan Wallen for nine stops on his One Night at a Time tour. On top of that, he’s planning on releasing a new album this year. Earlier today, he added more than a dozen new dates to his headlining tour.

Parker McCollum first announced the spring leg of his 2023 tour back in October. The fifteen-stop trek kicks off in February and will wrap up in April. Then, in December, McCollum added some summer dates to the tour, extending it to late August. Today, he added another 14 stops to the tour. Now, the Texas native will be on the road until September.

Presale tickets for the new dates will be available Tuesday, 01/17 at 10 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, 01/20.

Parker McCollum will hit the road next month. Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, and Kameron Marlowe will support him on select dates. Check his website for tickets and more information.

Spring Tour Dates

02/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

02/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Amory

02/10 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

02/11 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

02/16 – Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

02/17 – Ralston, NE @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

02/18 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

02/23 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald Tucker Civic Center

02/24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

02/25 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

04/13 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

04/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center

Summer Tour Dates