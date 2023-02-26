Parker McCollum Forced to Cancel Louisiana Concert: ‘Makes Me Sick to My Stomach’

Parker McCollum came into 2023 with some serious momentum. After releasing his breakout album Gold Chain Cowboy in 2021, McCollum crushed 2022. He came away from the year with trophies from the ACM Awards as well as the CMT Music Awards. Additionally, the Texas native scored some Gold and Platinum records from the RIAA. When the new year came around, he hit the ground running.

Currently, McCollum is on the first leg of a massive tour that will keep him on the road until September. The trek includes headlining the opening day of RodeoHouston. Yesterday, Parker McCollum fans in Bossier City, Louisiana got some terrible news when he announced that he’d have to reschedule last night’s show.

Yesterday, McCollum took to social media to share the news. “Makes me sick to my stomach to make this announcement,” he wrote in a screenshot posted to Instagram. “I have to [postpone] the show tonight.”

However, fans don’t have to worry. Parker McCollum will make his way back to the Brookshire Grocery Arena next month. “We will be back March 31st to make it up to all of you,” he stated.

Then, he discussed why he had to cancel the show. “I have been sick all week,” he shared. McCollum added that he “pushed through the past 2 nights,” but couldn’t keep doing it. “I cannot sing whatsoever right now. My voice is completely shot. I hope you guys understand. I absolutely hate to do this but I have to. See y’all in March,” he concluded.

McCollum’s next show will be the make-up gig in Bossier City. Then, he’ll be back on the road in earnest. Check out his remaining tour dates below. Then, head to his official website to get tickets and more information.