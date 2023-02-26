Parker McCollum Forced to Cancel Louisiana Concert: ‘Makes Me Sick to My Stomach’

Parker McCollum came into 2023 with some serious momentum. After releasing his breakout album Gold Chain Cowboy in 2021, McCollum crushed 2022. He came away from the year with trophies from the ACM Awards as well as the CMT Music Awards. Additionally, the Texas native scored some Gold and Platinum records from the RIAA. When the new year came around, he hit the ground running.
Currently, McCollum is on the first leg of a massive tour that will keep him on the road until September. The trek includes headlining the opening day of RodeoHouston. Yesterday, Parker McCollum fans in Bossier City, Louisiana got some terrible news when he announced that he’d have to reschedule last night’s show.
Yesterday, McCollum took to social media to share the news. “Makes me sick to my stomach to make this announcement,” he wrote in a screenshot posted to Instagram. “I have to [postpone] the show tonight.”
However, fans don’t have to worry. Parker McCollum will make his way back to the Brookshire Grocery Arena next month. “We will be back March 31st to make it up to all of you,” he stated.
Then, he discussed why he had to cancel the show. “I have been sick all week,” he shared. McCollum added that he “pushed through the past 2 nights,” but couldn’t keep doing it. “I cannot sing whatsoever right now. My voice is completely shot. I hope you guys understand. I absolutely hate to do this but I have to. See y’all in March,” he concluded.
Parker McCollum’s Remaining Tour Dates
McCollum’s next show will be the make-up gig in Bossier City. Then, he’ll be back on the road in earnest. Check out his remaining tour dates below. Then, head to his official website to get tickets and more information.
- 03/31 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 04/13 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
- 04/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center
- 05/05 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- 05/06 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center
- 05/18 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
- 06/03 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- 06/08 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
- 06/09 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
- 06/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- 06/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HeatlthCare Amphitheater
- 06/22 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
- 06/24 – Indianapolis, IN. @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
- 06/29 – Saint Augustine, FL. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- 07/14 – Huntsville, AL. @ The Orion Amphitheatre
- 07/23 – Modesto, CA @ Basi Nationwide Amphitheatre
- 07/29 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 08/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 08/17 – Buffalo, NY @ ARTPARK
- 08/19 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
- 08/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- 08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 08/26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheater
- 09/08 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- 09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
- 09/15 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- 09/16 – Pittsburgh @ UMPC Events Center
- 09/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater