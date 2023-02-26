Parker McCollum Gives His New Bride a Romantic Birthday Shoutout

Up-and-coming country music sensation Parker McCollum celebrated his new wife’s birthday this week with a heartfelt social media post.

Hallie Ray Light McCollum turned 26 years old on Feb. 24, and McCollum sent out a beautifully written tribute to her on Instagram. With it, he paired a carousel of photos that he presumably captured while enjoying a date on her special day.

“Happy birthday to the most wonderful human I have ever met!” he penned. “The world would be perfect if everybody had a Hallie Ray but God only made one and I thank him for her every single day. You deserve the world baby I love you!”

In the pictures, Parker is dressed dapperly in a crisp white blazer over a blue dress shirt and jeans. Like any self-respecting country star, he topped the look with a signature cowboy hat. On this occasion, he chose black felt.

Hallie Ray wears a long silk red evening gown with spaghetti straps and an open back. She paired the look with glittering diamond earrings and styled her hair in loose waves.

“You make every birthday the best one,” she replied. “I love you more than life!”

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light McCollum Said ‘I Do’ Last March

The couple tied the knot just under a year ago on March 28, 2022, in Tomball, Texas, after an 8-month engagement, according to PEOPLE.

Before the nuptials, the two went through three years of dating and one breakup. While talking to the publication, Parker admitted that the split came “for some goofy reason” in 2020. But he realized it was a mistake when he played his Grand Ole Opry debut in Feb. 2021, and he realized how empty the accomplishment was with her by his side.

Parker McCollum didn’t waste any time after he and his love reunited. That July, he asked her to be his wife.

“I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me,” he told PEOPLE in a different interview. “There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing. I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her.’ There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don’t think I was headed down the right road.”