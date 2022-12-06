Parker McCollum Just Sold Out His Debut Headlining Show at Red Rocks

The Gold Chain Cowboy is probably on a Rocky Mountain high right now. Parker McCollum has officially sold out his debut headlining show at the legendary Red Rock Rocks Amphitheater. That’s an accomplishment any musician would be excited about.

It’s been a big week or so for the “Limestone Kid” from Texas, who just recently released a new song with a title that fits right in with the coincidentally geological theme of his nickname and the concert venue he just sold out. His new song “Stoned” has long been a fan favorite during his live performances and is now available wherever you stream your music.

It’s been a hell of year for McCollum, who recently discussed the highs, lows, and lessons learned he experienced during a whirlwind 2022. Those experiences have all prepared him for even bigger things to come in 2023.

Parker McCollum Set To Headline Spring 2023 Tour

Not only will he be joining Morgan Wallen for select shows on the 2023 One Night At A Time circuit, but he also recently announced a headlining tour of his own. McCollum will be joined by Catie Offerman, Corey Kent, and Larry Fleet at different stops along the 15-show circuit.

See y'all soon. Tickets for the Spring Tour on sale now: https://t.co/1RedKKkfwP pic.twitter.com/CG9cwaugWr — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) November 4, 2022

The Show Goes On Through Summer 2023

With so much excitement for the spring tour, Parker McCollum also recently announced that the good times would keep on rolling through the summer. Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Randy Rogers, and Flatland Calvary will be opening up shows along that 11-city musical excursion.

A Soldout Show At Red Rocks

Tickets for the spring and summer tour are currently on sale, but if you were hoping to catch his show at the 9,500-seat Red Rocks Amphitheatre, then tickets are going to be difficult to get a hold of.

According to The Music Universe, McCollum’s very first headlining tour at Colorado’s most iconic music venue has already sold out. “It is such an honor to sell out Red Rocks as my first headline show there the day it went on sale,” says McCollum. “It’s such a bucket list venue and so many greats have performed on that stage. Really looking forward to this one and can’t wait to put our mark on Red Rocks.”

It’s not his first time playing at the Rocky Mountains’ most unique venue. He also performed there earlier this summer as part of the Bring The Bar To You tour with Thomas Rhett and Conner Smith. Thomas Rhett recently shared some of the priorities that he emphasizes while touring for shows, and if McCollum picked up some lessons learned from his time on the road with Rhett, then it should be smooth sailing for Parker McCollum’s 2023 headlining tour.