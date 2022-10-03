Parker McCollum To Kick Off 2023 RodeoHouston

Country music star Parker McCollum is headed back to the annual RodeoHouston in texas next year. Only this time, the “To Be Loved By You” singer has an even bigger role at the Livestock Show and Rodeo. This comes the singer kicks off the 2023 festivities in February as the headlining act on opening day!

“Yes, the rumors are true!” exclaims the RodeoHouston post announcing the big news late last week.

“We just made a BIG announcement,” the message continues. “@ParkerMcCollum is coming back to the Rodeo on Feb. 28, 2023, Opening Day.”

Yes, the rumors are true! We just made a BIG announcement: @ParkerMcCollum is coming back to the Rodeo on Feb. 28, 2023, Opening Day, presented by @TXCapitalBank! Tickets go on sale Thurs., Oct. 6, at https://t.co/5BnRAKx67h. Check out this special message!👇#LetsRODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/aMA0wX7vaO — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) September 29, 2022

Of course, an announcement of this caliber can’t hit social media without Parker McCollum himself sending a message to his fans. In a short video clip shared with the announcement on Twitter, McCollum notes how excited he is for the 2023 event.

“Hey Houston,” McCollum says in the video. “Can’t wait to join you at Opening Day for the 2023 Rodeo Houston on February 28.”

RodeoHouston’s Opening Day Will Be One We “Won’t Want To Miss”

The Texas native is slated to take the stage on Tuesday, February 28 performing some of his biggest hits for the RodeoHouston crowd. And, notes the Houston Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, it will be a day that rodeo – and music fans will need to mark down on their calendars.

“Everyone looks forward to the upcoming rodeo season all year long,” Boleman notes.

“And we hope all rodeo fans will circle Opening Day on their 2023 calendars,” the Houston Rodeo president relates. “As this will be a day you won’t want to miss.”

Parker McCollum’s 2023 Performance Will Be A Return To The Houston Radio Stage

Parker McCallum made his debut at the annual Texas event earlier this year when he took the stage for the 2022 RodeoHouston on March 12 at NRG stadium. This performance brought in some big crowds as the singer sold over 73,000 tickets for the evening. However, one of Parker McCollum’s biggest shows came a few months later in July. This is when the “Pretty Hearts” singer made a major career milestone, selling out at the White Water Amphitheater In New Braunfels, Texas.

“What a weekend,” the singer captions the Instagram post.

McCollum shares with his fans that this was his very first time selling out at the popular Texas venue. And, McCollum notes, he did so three nights in a row.

“Absolutely electric every night,” he says of the July performances that landed right before Independence Day.

“God Bless the USA,” McCollum adds “[And] God Bless Country Music!”