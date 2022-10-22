Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer

Parker McCollum just dropped a classic country banger, “Handle on You.” And that’s not going to help any efforts to stay away from comparisons to his fellow Texan and hero George Strait. Folks have also compared him to John Mayer, which is another of the artists that he loved growing up. But he shies away from that. He joined Taste of Country Nights and was asked about the comparisons.

“The comparisons to either of those two are not correct or even close to hitting home,” said the “Handle on You” singer. “I think what I do is very different; I think I am very different from them. I just have as much admiration for their craft and the way they’ve gone about their career as one could have for another.”

Parker McCollum grew up in a suburb of Houston, Tex. He earned a huge following in his home state early. It’s easy to spend an entire career touring that state and making a good living doing it. But a few folks have burst from the Red Dirt scene and into the national spotlight. And most of them looked up to George Strait. The sub-genre is having a moment right now, as another fellow Texan, Cody Johnson, is also having a lot of national success.

Randy Rogers is another guy from that scene that moved beyond the walls of the Lone Star State. Rogers kind of helped Parker McCollum find his footing early in his career, and they’ve written several songs together.

“I met Parker about seven years ago,” Rogers said. “I had a management company at the time, and I managed Parker for three or four years until we got him up to the big leagues. He’s like my little brother.”

Parker McCollum on Tour in 2022

Parker McCollum just wrapped his tour with Thomas Rhett and Conner Smith. But Parker remains on the road this year until the very last day of it. Next up is a stop at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on October 22. He’ll head up the East Coast for a few dates in October, including stops in Bangor, Maine and Boston. He takes some time off in November and early December, but he has big plans during the New Year’s holiday.

He’s at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 30. And he’ll ring in the new year at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. on December 31. Parker McCollum will be welcomed back to his hometown for Rodeo Houston on February 28. On April 28, he’s part of a massive lineup at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. Check out everything on Parker McCollum’s schedule and get ticket information for each date at his website.