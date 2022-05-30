Parker McCollum Praises Eric Church and His Crew After Milwaukee Stadium Show: ‘Class Act Top to Bottom’

Before Eric Church entertained a crowd of more than 30,000 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field on May 28, Parker McCollum kicked off the night with his opening set. And if Parker, 29, learned anything during his years in grade school, it’s that a thank-you letter goes a long way. Er, well, we mean a thank-you Instagram post, by today’s social media etiquette.

A day after the concert, dubbed One Hell of a Night in Milwaukee, Parker McCollum thanked the “class act” Eric Church and his crew for their “accommodating” nature.

“I have to say something about the show last night with Eric Church,” wrote Parker via Instagram. “We were opening the show, before @brothersosborne and him. His entire crew treated us like we were headlining. Unbelievably polite and accommodating the entire day. Even Eric himself took the time to say hello and make sure we were taken care of. It doesn’t seem like a lot but it’s a big deal when they truly don’t have to do a single thing for us. They chose to make us feel like it was our show too… in a Major League Baseball stadium. Class act top to bottom. What a day!”

Church Gathers

While Eric capped the U.S. leg of his 50-plus-date The Gather Again Tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 20, he still has a number of festival and tour dates this summer.

In fact, Church’s Milwaukee show will be followed by another stadium concert at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11, which Morgan Wallen will open. In addition, Eric will make festival stops at Barefoot Country Music Fest on June 17, Country Jam on June 23, Faster Horses on July 23, and more.

Eric will also take The Gather Again Tour north of the border to Canada for a couple of dates in July. Recently, Billboard awarded Eric the trophy for Top Country Tour in 2022.

“To take home this award means that we all came through this together because we believed we would, and we did,” said Eric. “And music did that. Country music did that.”

Parker McCollum Hits the Road

And if you’re looking to catch Parker McCollum in concert this summer, you’ve got more than 30 opportunities.

In addition, Parker will make his debut appearance at this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville. He will be performing at Nissan stage on June 12 at 7 p.m. He will also make his first appearance on the iconic music-television series ACL Live on July 26.

Last week, The RIAA presented Parker with a Double Platinum certification for his 2019 breakout hit, “Pretty Heart,” which signifies 2 million units sold. In addition, Parker’s 2022 No. 1 hit, “To Be Loved By You,” was certified Gold for sales of 500,000 units. Both songs are featured on Parker’s 2021 debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy.