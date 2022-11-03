parker-mccollum-reveals-spring-2023-tour-dates

Late last week, country music hitmaker Parker McCollum took to his social media accounts to announce his 2023 spring tour schedule.

“Spring Tour 2023 coming to a city near you,” Parker McCollum declared in the social media post. McCollum will kick off the tour on February 2nd in Columbus, Ohio’s Palace Theater. Other stops on the tour include Detroit, Michigan; Tallahassee, Florida; Fargo, North Dakota; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and El Paso, Texas. He will wrap up the tour on April 14th at the Rio Rancho in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The announcement came just days after Parker McCollum discussed being compared to George Strait and John Mayer. “The comparisons to either of those two are not correct or even close to hitting home,” the singer and songwriter declared. “I think what I do is very different; I think I am very different from them. I just have as much admiration for their craft and the way they’ve gone about their career as one could have for another.”

Meanwhile, Parker McCollum is currently on his 2022 tour. He will be finishing the tour at the end of the year (December 31st) in North Little Rock.

Parker McCollum Declares That Texas is ‘Everything’ To Him & How the Pandemic Impacted His Career

While speaking to Holler, Parker McCollum opens up about his home state of Texas and why the Lone Star State is everything to him.

“Texas is where I want to grow old,” Parker McCollum explained. “It’s where I cut my teeth as a young touring musician. It’s something I’ll never take for granted. It’s incredible to have a home like that, that’s so supportive of me, my music, and chasing my dreams.”

Parker McCollum also spoke about not performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I never get nervous, but I got the jitters a little bit, ” he explained. “I was so excited – when it was taken away from me, it was terrible for my mental health.”

Although he never imagined the possibility of not touring or playing shows, Parker McCollum admitted the situation made him slow down for the first time. Along with discussing the pandemic’s impact on his career, he also spoke about his Gold Chain Cowboy album. He stated that he refused to have any “crazy artistic concept” for the record’s artwork.

“[Some people might see it, think] ‘this guy probably sucks,” Parker McCollum shared. “Then they listen to record and think; I didn’t expect that. I want to have the marketability and success of those country guys, but with songs that have integrity, are really well-written, and come from the right place.”

Parker McCollum went on to share his philosophy when it comes to music. “A good song is a good song if you always remember that and not think too much about it.”