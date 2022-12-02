Parker McCollum Releases Rock-Solid New Track ‘Stoned’

It has been a killer couple of years for Parker McCollum. He released his breakout album Gold Chain Cowboy in 2021. Since then, his star in the country world has been on the rise. Currently, he has two chart-topping singles – the 2x Platinum “Pretty Heart” and the Gold-certified “To Be Loved By You” – under his belt. Additionally, McCollum took home the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year and the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. He’s decided to end the year on a high note with a new track from his upcoming album. Listen to “Stoned” below.

Parker McCollum has been playing live all over the country this year. While on the road, the Texas native has had the opportunity to show his fans a few unreleased songs. “Stoned” became a favorite among them. “I was going to save this song to be released with the album but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them,” McCollum said in a statement.

About “Stoned,” Parker McCollum said, “This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!”

Parker McCollum co-penned the song with Brett James and Mark Holman. In it, McCollum dives deep into loneliness, self-doubt, misunderstanding, and self-medicating the pain away. It’s a stark, honest, and reflective song.

Parker McCollum’s 2023 Tour

Parker McCollum is set to kick off a huge headlining tour in February 2023. Tickets for all of those dates are on sale today. Check his website for tickets and more information.