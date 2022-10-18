Parker McCollum Shows Off Badass Custom Truck: ‘It’s Absolutely Perfect’

Parker McCollum is finally splurging on something nice for himself. Or maybe he got a nice sponsorship deal. In any case, he has an awesome new custom truck. Check out the photos below.

“Talked with ROCTruck for almost an entire year about my vision on this mega cab. They delivered it to the house today and it’s absolutely perfect. Exactly what I saw in my head is now sitting in my driveway. Preciate it fellas!” he captioned the slideshow.

The truck is a Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy Duty. He doesn’t show off much of the interior, but the outside looks great. Parker McCollum is on a roll right now, with his hit “Handle on You” still rising at country radio. He’d developed quite a grassroots following in his home state of Texas, but when MCA Nashville signed him in 2019, it’s been nothing but up for the 30-year-old. Gold Chain Cowboy dropped in 2021. “Handle on You” is surely a sign of more new music to come.

He’ll also be in an upcoming docu-series titled They Called Us Outlaws. The series is over a decade in the making. It includes footage with the late Johnny Cash, Billy Joe Shaver and Guy Clark. It also includes footage with modern acts like Eric Church, Margo Price and Miranda Lambert.

Parker McCollum spoke more about his role in the series.

“I grew up extremely heavily influenced by those guys,” he said. “You know, the whole live the songs you write, I did that for a long time, as hard as I could. And we wrote some decent songs from that I think.”

Parker McCollum Wraps Tour With Thomas Rhett and is Back to Headlining

Parker McCollum and Conner Smith spent much of the summer and fall on the road with Thomas Rhett. They had a lot of fun along the way. They all joined each other most nights for singalongs, and there were some high jinks along the way.

Now, he’s off on his own again. Next up is the Moody Center in his home of Austin, Tex. on October 21. He’ll also swing through The Woodlands for a stop at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion on October 22. He heads up the East Coast for stops in Bangor, Maine and Boston later this month. And he heads back to the Southwest in November with stops in Oklahoma City, Nacogdoches and Houston.

Parker McCollum rings in the New Year in North Little Rock and he’s at Rodeo Houston in February. He’s also part of a stacked bill at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. next April. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.