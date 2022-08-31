Parker McCollum Shows Off Massive Lobster Catch While Spearfishing

Parker McCollum spent some downtime at sea recently. The “Gold Chain Cowboy” went spearfishing, and he says it may be a new favorite. He snagged a giant lobster on the water. Check out the photos of his big catch below.

“I may love spear fishing more than bow hunting now,” Parker McCollum captioned the post.

A few notable, fellow Texans were impressed.

“Lobstaaa meat,” replied Koe Wetzel.

“Big ol crawfish,” joked Chris Colston.

“Duddeee that wicked,” added Kolby Cooper.

It’s a pretty good haul for Parker McCollum. And it’s been a massive year for the 30-year-old. He spent most of the summer on the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour supporting Thomas Rhett alongside Conner Smith. The trio had a lot of fun on the road, often joining each other for covers. They even threw it back to the 90s every now and again. They knocked out Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” at least once along the way.

But those shows were just the beginning for the rising star as he makes his way coast-to-coast. He returned home over the Fourth of July to headline three consecutive sold-out shows at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. He’s had a massive following in his home state for years, but it’s spreading quickly. He was the first to sell out the venue three nights in a row, period. While it’s a relatively new space, it’s quite a milestone to grow on.

He’ll also get a shot at the 48th season of Austin City Limits. The long-running show has featured several Texas legends like George Strait, Willie Nelson and Ray Wylie Hubbard throughout the years. Now, McCollum will add his name to the list of the greats.

Back to the Road for Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum carves his own path this fall, kicking off a headlining tour at Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi on September 1. He has a headlining stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on September Saturday, September 17. He also hits a fair or two along the way, including a stop at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on September 10.

He’ll hook back up with Thomas Rhett’s tour later, though. That starts at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. on September 22. They’ll stay together for a string of Midwest and West dates, including a visit to the BOK Center in Tulsa on September 24. He remains with Rhett through the final date of Rhett’s fall tour in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15. Then he’s back on his own through November 5 when he wraps his year in Nacogdoches. Check out his full schedule and get ticket information for each stop at his website.