Parker McCollum Welcomes 9-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor to the Stage During Concert

Parker McCollum took time during a recent concert to spotlight a brave young fan who is celebrating being cancer free. The show in Oklahoma quickly transformed into a momentous celebration the country artist presented his microphone to the 9-year-old child.

Will, nicknamed “Warrior Will” on social media, was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2020. After enduring a grueling, year-long journey of treatment regimens and medical procedures, he reached maintenance for his cancer in October 2021. Miraculously enough, as of this January, young Warrior Will is officially cancer free.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, Will and his family were given tickets to witness McCollum’s live performance. Following their meet-and-greet session with him, the singer was moved by his tale and graciously invited Will onstage. Will’s parents manage his Instagram page, which displays a clip of the special occasion.

“Could y’all please make some noise for my new friend I met tonight? His name is Will,” McCollum said in a video he posted to TikTok. “Will is gonna ring the bell here in a few days — he has beat leukemia,” McCollum told the crowd from the stage, with Will standing beside him. “And at the meet and greet, Will asked me if he could say something into the microphone. So if it’s okay with Oklahoma City, we’d like to let Will say a little something something,” the singer added. Of course, the crowd was happy to listen to Will, as he was met with ecstatic applause.

Parker McCollum helped take the young fan’s celebration up a notch

With a steady hand, Will confidently marched up to the front of the stage and grabbed hold of the microphone. “Hey OKC! Guess what? I’m kicking cancer’s a–!” the youngster announced. A raucous burst of applause erupted from the crowd, and McCollum took off his hat to honor the great moment.

McCollum then performed “Hell of a Year”, a tune that was especially significant to Will, considering all he had gone through. With emotion in his voice, he posted video footage of himself singing along on social media. “Over 1,300 chemo pills. Over 400 antibiotics. 5 more procedures. 2022 had it all,” the caption to the forthcoming post reads. “One ICONIC night to end a crazy year.”

McCollum and his faithful fans closed 2022 on a high note, marked by sold-out performances, an ACM New Male Artist of the Year award, and McCollum’s wedding to Hallie Ray Light. Enthusiastic supporters can look forward to another incredible year with new music from the star in 2023; we’ve already heard snippets of “Lessons From An Old Man” and “Stoned,” plus his previously released song called “Handle On You.”

After a much-needed vacation from touring, McCollum will be hitting the road again in February and joining forces with Morgan Wallen as an opening act later this year.