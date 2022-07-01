Parker McCollum Has Some Wild Fourth of July Memories

Parker McCollum remembers his Fourth of July celebrations the way a lot of us may. They were reckless and carefree, and a lot of us are lucky it never got out of hand.

The 30-year-old Texan admits that he was a bit foolish in his younger days on the holiday. But those days were the time of his life.

“My favorite Fourth of July memories growing up are actually kind of dangerous now that I think about it,” McCollum said in a statement from his label. “But we used to have fireworks wars where we’d shoot like roman candles and bottle rockets. We’d always go to my grandma’s house, pop fireworks and we’d end up shooting ’em at each other and having wars. No eye protection, no nothing. Just shooting bottle rockets at each other’s faces. But it was so fun. Some of the best days of my life.”

Who among us, right?

Parker McCollum idolized George Strait when he was growing up in Texas. He’ll live out some of his wildest dreams on July 30 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He’ll open for the King. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town are also on the bill. It’s sure to be a memorable night for McCollum, who is the reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He’ll certainly win over new fans with the appearance. Arrowhead Stadium holds 76,000 people, and fans of the King will love his brand of Texas country music. McCollum has been known to dust off a George Strait classic during his own shows.

Parker McCollum in 2022

Parker McCollum won’t have much time this Fourth of July weekend to shoot bottle rockets at his friends. He has three shows at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. on July 1-3. He will get the 4th off. Maybe he’ll have time to find a good brisket, anyway.

His summer picks back up on July 7 and he’ll keep rolling through his home state. He gets back at it at Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage in San Angelo.

He hops on as support for Thomas Rhett’s tour at Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York on July 15. He’ll spend much of the summer on the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour with the “Slow Down Summer” singer. That trek covers much of the West Coast and wraps in Chula Vista, Calif. on August 27.

He picks his headline tour back up at the Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi on September 1. He’ll circle back through a lot of Southern cities he missed on the run with Rhett. It wraps at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME on October 29. Check out all of Parker McCollum’s 2022 tour dates and get ticket information at his website.