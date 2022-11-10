Peyton Manning Pokes Fun at Luke Bryan’s Aaron Rodgers Joke, Carrie Underwood During CMA Awards

While on stage as co-host of the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton Manning poked fun at Luke Bryan’s 2021 Aaron Rodgers joke as well as Carrie Underwood’s side-eye reaction.

Last year, Luke Bryan took to the stage of the big country music event to make a remark about Aaron Rodgers’ anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance. This was after the Packers quarterback admitted to lying about being vaccinated for the virus even though he said he was immunized. Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, openly supported Rodgers at the time.

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Luke Bryan jokingly stated last year. “Rest assured, we’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe, and it is so great to be here with all my fellow artists — tested and together. Or immunized? Who is it? Just playing.”

The cameras immediately zoomed in on Underwood, who didn’t laugh. Instead, the Before He Cheats songstress glared and side-eyed at Luke Bryan’s comment. Prior to the event, Fisher announced his support for Rodgers. “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated.”

Although she didn’t say anything about the situation, Underwood liked her husband’s remarks. This year, Manning took a jab at last year’s incident. “Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common. We both work with Brad Paisley we’ve both been on Sunday Night Football a lot, and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

Luke Bryan immediately chimed in and shared, “Hell, even I’m nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

The cameras didn’t turn to Underwood to reveal her reaction to the joke.

Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to Host Next Year's CMA Awards During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning's Event

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to say they want Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to host next year’s CMA Awards. This was done while Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were on stage.

Underwood and Paisley were the hosts of the CMA Awards from 2008 through 2018. In 2019, Paisley decided to retire from hosting duties. So, Underwood returned as co-host with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. It isn’t clear exactly why Paisley wanted to move on from hosting the awards show. However, Underwood decided to pass over hosting due to her schedule.

While watching the 2022 CMA Awards, fans continued to speak out about wanting Underwood and Paisley back. “Luke & Peyton aren’t bad but I miss Carrie & Brad hosting,” one fan stated.

Another fan then wrote, “No host of the CMA Awards will be as good as Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood were, no one. They were the best.”