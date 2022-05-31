Some folks get to do it all. Country music star Jason Aldean was out fishing in the deep blue waters of the ocean and caught an absolute monster.

When you throw a line into those deep waters, it can be a little intimidating. Mostly because you know that there are beasts below that are big, and strong, and they really don’t want to be in your boat. However, Aldean had some friends along for the ride. Three of them were able to get the fish into the boat and snapped some photos to make sure they had the proof to back up their story. It’s not a whale, but it’s about as close as you can get.

“Spent most of the day trying to run around the storms but finally hooked into this dude and to him in the boat with my tag team partner [Ricky Young],” Aldean said. That’s a great catch and doing something like that with a good friend makes it even better.

Young is a musician and the two seem to be a great fit. Aldean loves getting out on the water and when you get chances to catch fish like this, you gotta take them. Fishing runs deep with Jason Aldean, that’s why he’s taught his kids to fish and if you see him taking some time to himself, you’ll likely see him out on the water, or at least with a line wet.

He won’t have much time for fishing with his upcoming tour schedule, though. He’s got lots of shows with a lot of fun folks lined up.

Jason Aldean 2022 Tour to Feature Big Names

As the Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour gets started, Aldean likely isn’t going to be fishing a whole lot. He has a packed tour that is going to feature some great acts, and some big names as well. If you’re a fan of 90s country and current country, then you’ll love this tour lineup. It’s got a little bit of everything.

Gabby Barrett is one of the main acts that will travel with the tour. However, she is only going to play half the dates. Once the first half of the tour is over, she will get ready to have her newborn son. Aldean has it covered though. He’s got some great acts joining for later dates.

Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, and Travis Tritt will all play select dates on the tour. Those are some great names and a great lineup for Aldean fans. While it will be tough to get those trips on the water in during this tour, I’m sure there will be plenty of time for Jason Aldean and friends to fish a little here and there.