PHOTO: Maren Morris Poses for Hilarious Photo With Shaquille O’Neal

On Saturday, Maren Morris took to Instagram to poke fun at the crazy height difference between herself and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. “Tall Guys,” she captioned the photograph, perhaps expressing her preference for men taller than her. Of course, her husband, Country Music star Ryan Hurd, also towers over her.

Morris was in Vegas to perform at The Event, a fundraiser for Shaq’s The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, according to People. The charity benefits underserved young people. This organization provides support with the help of partnering organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club and Communities in Schools.

Maren Morris was part of quite an all-star line-up. This year’s philanthropy event featured performances by Maroon 5, Pitbull, and H.E.R., as well as a stand-up set by John Mulaney. Last year’s event was a “lifetime highlight” for former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, who is returning to co-host the benefit this year. “The evening is about people — from everyday fans to sports and entertainment stars, to corporate CEOs — coming together to make a difference in kids’ lives,” Shaq said in a statement announcing the return of the event.

Of course, Maren Morris is really into the “Tall Guys”

The height difference between Rayn Hurd and his partner, Maren Morris, is a source of humor for the couple. In May, she uploaded a series of videos on TikTok, alluding to her husband’s height. “They keep me lookin’ up when I’m feelin’ down,” she wrote in the caption of one video, adding #TallGuys. Maren Morris also used #TallGuys for her photo with Shaq.

In a b-roll clip of the same video, she joked that Hurd was “really milking” the height difference. “So are you!” he quipped. The pair have a two-year-old named Hayes Andrew, who joined Morris on tour for a month this summer. She claimed he “came alive” while traveling with her in August, and that he was “talking more than ever.”

While the array of talent kept guests entertained, the real focus of the event was O’Neal’s charity work. He launched the group in 2019, working with the Boys & Girls Club and Communities in Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta to provide underprivileged youngsters with chances.

One of the most popular aspects of his annual benefit is the live auction, where guests can bid on luxurious items like hanging out with the basketball star at his house and playing H-O-R-S-E. Another item up for grabs this year was a table reading involving Issa Rae. Maren Morris has a lot to be proud of concerning the charity performance. On Saturday, The Event raised $3.15 million for underserved children–surpassing their previous year’s total of $2.9 million which was raised from auction buys and ticket sales combined.