PHOTO: Michael Ray Suffers Absolutely Brutal Injury From Rogue Golf Ball

Michael Ray had a rough time on the course this week. The “Whiskey and Rain” singer was just trying to play through, but he left down bad. That just doesn’t look good. Check out the post from his incident on the back nine.

“Listen, did you know the chances of getting hit by a golf ball on the course completely accidentally is lower than 1%. Well swipe left to see who joined that elite club,” Michael Ray began his Instagram post. He was likely referencing a bit from Justin Nunley, an Instagram star that interrupts reels by sharing facts. His signature beginning is the word, “Listen.”

So…when you swipe. That’s definitely a welt on Michael Ray’s butt.

He captioned the post, “The best part about being hit in the buttocks, is the Free ice cream. – Forrest Gump.”

Other country music stars chimed in on the injury. Kane Brown was there, it seems.

“That [expletive] was loud to [sic] I heard it from 50 feet away,” Brown replied.

“I’ll raise you. I got hit in the face with a ball on my first round of golf ever as an adult man,” said Charlie Muncaster of Muscadine Bloodline.

He has a few days off before the next show. Hopefully the swelling goes down. That thing doesn’t look good.

The 34-year-old Florida native is a protege of John Rich. It’s been four years since his last studio album, but he’s had a pile of singles since. “Whiskey and Rain” hit number one back in 2020. His most recent single at country radio is “Holy Water.”

Michael Ray on the Road

Michael Ray is still out on the road for much of the year. He has a few days to let the swelling go down, so here’s hoping, His next stop is in his home state. That’s a show in Pensacola on August 11. It’s part of Lee Brice’s ‘Label Me Proud’ Tour. Those dates continue until the end of August. The ‘Label Me Proud’ Tour pauses after a date in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Saturday, August 27. Then, Michael Ray hits some festivals and fairs this fall. That run begins at Maries County Fair in Vienna, Mo. on September 1.

He hops back on the road with Lee Brice on September 8 in Charlottesville, Va. Michael Ray remains on the road with Brice until September 24 in Sugarland, Tex. He has a pile of fairs and festivals to wrap up his year. That wraps up with Bartow Ford in his native Florida on November 5. Check out all of Michael Ray’s 2022 schedule and get ticket information for all events at his website.