PHOTO: Parker McCollum Takes Down ‘Beast’ Bull Elk After ‘3 Full Days’

Parker McCollum shared a photo of a “beast” bull elk he took down after “3 full days” of waiting.

The photo depicts the massive elk at center frame, with McCollum and a hunting buddy behind the elk, situated between the elk’s horns in the frame. It’s a sleek-looking pic.

“Took 3 full days but we got it done just before dark last night here at the @aughtsixranch,” McCollum wrote in his caption. “Truly the bull of a lifetime. Unbelievably grateful for the chance to harvest this beast.”

“This ranch is just special, there is no other way to explain it. @davwatts & @mecham_hounds I owe you fellas big time!”

“I’ll never forget this week!” he concluded his caption.

Fellow country music star Thomas Rhett commented on Parker McCollum’s post, congratulating him on the big score. “Dang son.. congrats!!” he wrote.

Another musician, Mark Wills, agreed: “That’s a Stud! Congrats on your successful hunt!” he wrote.

Singer Sam Hunt said “Way to go! 🙌,” congratulating McCollum on the 12-pointer. Another country singer, Chris Colston, congratulated McCollum on the huge elk. “Handlebars 🔥 congrats!”

Fans also took to the comment section to congratulate Parker McCollum on the elk. “Well deserved,” one fan wrote. “The whole team worked hard for that one!”

“Hunt of a lifetime. Congratulations Parker,” another wrote.

Parker McCollum Recently Posted Picture from a Spearfishing Trip

Parker McCollum seems to be an avid outdoorsman. Not only did he just post his huge elk on Instagram, a few weeks ago, he shared a photo of a huge lobster he caught while spearfishing.

The “Gold Chain Cowboy” joked in his caption that he may have found a new love. “I may love spear fishing more than bow hunting now,” he said.

“Lobstaaa meat,” replied musician Koe Wetzel. “Big ol crawfish,” joked singer Chris Colston.

“Duddeee that wicked,” added Kolby Cooper.

The photo can be viewed below.

McCollum took to the water to celebrate what has been a massive year for the 30-year-old entertainer. Most of the summer, he worked on the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour with Thomas Rhett and Conner Smith. Frequently, the trio would play 90s songs every so often, including Brooks & Dunn’s hit song “Neon Moon.”

Moreover, the Texan returned home over the Fourth of July to headline three consecutive sold-out shows at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. He marks the first artists to sell out the venue three nights in a row.

He’ll also play at the 48th season of Austin City Limits. The long-running show has featured several Texas legends like George Strait, Willie Nelson and Ray Wylie Hubbard over the years. McCollum looks to deliver a solid performance at the festival this year.