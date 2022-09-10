PHOTO: Tennessee Farm Reveals Corn Maze Design Featuring Walker Hayes’ Face

A Tennessee farm is honoring Country Music star Walker Hayes in a unique way this fall by turning his face into a corn maze.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield unveiled its masterpiece on Sept. 6 via Instagram.

“It’s finally time to reveal our 2022 Country Music Corn Maze design!” it wrote. “Thank you to everyone that participated in this challenge! Our 2022 Country Music Corn Maze is inspired by famous country artist Walker Hayes! Get your country on and check out the maze in person!”

In the picture, you can see the Fancy Like singer wearing a button-up shirt surrounded by an intricate maze design. Worked into that design is a shoutout that reads, “Nashville <3’s Walker Hayes.” And local radio station “Big 98 WSLX” is written at the end.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm is a Nashville area staple that’s famous for its annual Fall Festival. People visit the event, which is celebrating two decades this year, to not only traverse its maze but also cheer for the Hillybilly Pig Races, listen to a Singing Chicken Show, and pick future Jack-O-Lanterns from its massive pumpkin patch.

You can buy tickets to outwit the singer’s face online.

Walker Hayes Considering Opening His Own ‘Fancy’ Applebees

In other interesting Walker Hayes news, the star is considering opening his very own Applebees on the famous Broadway strip in Nashville, TN.

Hayes shared the idea on the Gunner & Cheyenne morning show on KMLE 107.9 in Phoenix. And he said that there is real “talk” about making the dream into a reality.

The restaurant, of course, is an ode to his 2021 hit Fancy Like. The song, which he features on his Country Stuff record, became RIAA Gold certified one week after it dropped. By September, it went platinum. And Hayes says the fame nearly made him give up on his singing career altogether.

While chatting on the TODAY Show, he admitted that his mega-star status took him away from what matters most, his family.

“When ‘Fancy Like’ popped, about two months, I said, ‘I quit,’” he shared. “I said, ‘I’m done.’ “I said, ‘Hey, I think everybody will get paid for y’all’s investment in me… Because I was gone. You know, I didn’t see [my family] for like, two months.”

Luckily, his manager came up with a way to meet in the middle. Instead of quitting, the manager convinced Hayes to buy a second tour bus to bring his wife, Laney, and six children along during tours. And Hayes said that turned into a “game-changer” for him.

“I could do it forever as long as Laney’s with me,” he gushed.