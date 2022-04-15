PHOTO: Travis Tritt Proves Nobody Rocked a Better Mullet Than He Did on His Wedding Day

Travis Tritt and his wife Theresa are celebrating 25 years of marriage together, and to honor the big day, the country star shared some photos that showed off all the best angles of his mullet.

Usually, the bride is the center of every wedding. And don’t get us wrong, Theresa Nelson stunned in her white dress, but it’s hard not to be taken by her husband’s insane mullet. Back then, in 1996, Tritt wore his hair just as long as his bride’s. With his long locks, the country artist showed the world that even though he was settling down, he still had a wild heart.

On Instagram, the “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” country artist posted a message to his life-long sweetheart. “I met the true love of my life in February 1995 and on April 12, 1997 we were married,” Tritt wrote. “Today we celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. Theresa, you have made the past 25 years so special, filled with love, family and the most incredible moments of my entire life. I love you with all my heart and I always will. You are my rock, my soulmate and my very best friend. I look forward to sharing the rest of my life with you! Happy Anniversary, Sweetheart!”

Along with the sweet message, the music icon shared photos from their wedding album. In the classic 90s wedding pictures, Theresa wore a stunning ballgown with a leg slit and Tritt wore a classic black tux. Tritt apparently also performed with just his acoustic guitar during the ceremony.

Travis Tritt Swore Off Marriage Before Meeting Third Wife

While Travis Tritt and his wife live the fairytale life now, there was a time when the country star thought he would be a permanent bachelor. In fact, Theresa is his third wife, so having to go through two divorces by the age of 32 would take a hit on anyone’s love life. Understandably, Tritt didn’t want to experience a third heartbreak. But when he met Theresa, Tritt quickly changed his tune.

“I saw a sincere sweetness in her that stuck out from all the women I had ever met,” Tritt recalled about his wife.

That’s not to say the couple hasn’t been through their fair share of obstacles. But it’s a good sign when the hardest part of the relationship is when you’re away from each other.

“We were apart for about two weeks after having been together practically every day for three months, and I missed her much more than I thought I was going to — and much more than I wanted to let myself miss her,” Tritt shared with the Chicago Tribune in 1996. “[The band and I] were out in the middle of East Bumble-somewhere, and my cellular phone wasn’t working, so I’d get off the stage and couldn’t call her, and I’d be wondering what she was up to and if she was feeling anywhere close to as miserable as I was.”

Thankfully, the relationship survived these trying times, and the two now have a loving family with three children together.