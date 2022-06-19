PHOTOS: Blake Shelton Is the Ultimate Stepdad in Sweet Father’s Day Post From Wife Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to her husband Blake Shelton on Father’s Day, and celebrated his role in her and her children’s lives. Stefani has three children from her previous marriage, Kingston (16), Numa (13), and Apollo (8). Shelton and Stefani married in 2021, and according to the family, Shelton has really stepped up in the dad department. Recently, Stefani also celebrated Shelton for his birthday with a surprise performance.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” Stefani wrote on Instagram. “We all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs.” She accompanied the caption with a series of photos of Blake Shelton with her three children. The first is a black and white photo of the whole family, and I think it really captures their energy all around. The second is Shelton holding Apollo over his head, while the third looks to be when Stefani and Shelton were still dating; he’s posing with Kingston and some impressive-looking fireworks.

Again, the fourth photo is from their dating years, as Shelton has no wedding ring and the kids are considerably younger. The fifth and sixth are two sweet photos of Shelton and Apollo, while the seventh is a video of who looks to be Numa throwing a baseball to Shelton. The final photo is another view of the fourth photo with Numa and Kingston, although Stefani is featured in the corner, taking the selfie.

All in all, a sweet, heartfelt post for Father’s Day. Blake Shelton seems to have fully embraced step-fatherhood. As Brad Paisley once said, “he didn’t have to be,” but he has.

Blake Shelton Raves About Married Life With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are nearing their one-year wedding anniversary, July 3, but the shine of being newlyweds doesn’t seem to be dissipating for them. Earlier this month, Shelton raved to People about his marriage, calling his wife “magical.”

“I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it,” he said. “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I […] That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

The two are happier than ever, it seems, even when working on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. He’s said that Stefani loves ranching, specifically planning where all the flowers will go. But, he admitted, the boys don’t have the same love for it. He’s said that they “don’t really get into farming because they associate it with work.” Still, the family gets quality time together on the farm, and it seems to be doing them all good.