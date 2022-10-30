PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood Shows Off Son’s Adorable ‘Old Man Dance’ in Halloween Post

Carrie Underwood recently took to social media to reveal her son’s Halloween costume to the world, and it’s leaving fans in stitches. On Friday, the Grammy Award winner posted a funny clip on Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7. He was dressed as an old man for Halloween and doing some hilarious moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season.

The boy in the video is standing and looking into the camera. He’s wearing a fake “old man” head over his own, which includes wrinkles, graying hair, and sunglasses to cover his eyes. The boy is also holding a Halloween candy bucket.

“I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance,” the singer requests. Suddenly, Isaiah starts strutting some spooky moves. Isaiah jettisons his bucket and immediately commences a side-splitting dance routine, flailing his arms about in an over-the-top manner that will have everyone roaring with laughter. “This kid!!!!” Underwood wrote in the caption. People shared an image of the hilarious costume on Twitter.

Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son in Old Man Costume https://t.co/EulGesPrKW — People (@people) October 29, 2022

It’s not clear if Carrie Underwood and her kids were attending a Halloween party or doing some early trick-or-treating. However, it’s not unusual for the country superstar and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, to share fun footage of their time together as a family. Underwood, 39, is a mother to two sons: Isaiah, and Jacob who is 3.

Carrie Underwood’s son is starting to realize she’s famous

A video of her sons in the audience at the first show of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour was posted to Instagram last week by the American Idol alum. In the video, both kids sat on their dad’s lap; Isaiah waved and blew kisses to mom while Jacob slept in Fisher’s arms. Underwood serenaded the crowd while suspended above on a swing as her sons cheered “Mommy!”

“One was blowing me kisses… one was sleeping soundly,” she captioned the video. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dreamland…”

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Today, Carrie Underwood revealed that her son Isaiah is starting to realize that his mom is famous. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s 7½, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she explained. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,'” Underwood said. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

The last year has been a series of professional triumphs for Underwood. She launched her Las Vegas Residency in December 2021 and has scheduled more dates for March and April 2022. She kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in October, with dates booked through March 2023.