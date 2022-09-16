PHOTOS: Luke Combs and Friends Have Ultimate Fantasy Draft Experience at Panthers Stadium

Country music superstar Luke Combs and his friends recently had a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They got to go through a mock football draft at Panthers Stadium, hosted by Miller Lite and Combs’ hometown team, the Carolina Panthers. It all came about because Combs and his friends are deeply devoted to the Hambone Fantasy League, the fantasy football league they created together.

Hambone Fantasy League was formed over 10 years ago by Luke Combs and his childhood friends. This year, though, the bar was raised for the group as they experienced what it’s really like to go through a football draft. Well, not totally; they were still going through all the challenges with Miller Lite in hand.

Photo (c) 2022 David Bergman

In addition to running challenges on the Panthers Stadium field itself, Combs and his friends received custom jerseys, as well as a trophy made out of Miller Lite bottles. The special treat was former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme determining the draft order for Combs’ league. They were catching, passing, kicking, and running a 40-yard dash all while holding (and also drinking) a cold can of Miller Lite.

Additionally, former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and current Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed up to share their thoughts on the draft. Though, it wasn’t all fun and games for the Hambone Fantasy League. There are high stakes this year. Whoever loses has to join Luke Combs on stage in front of thousands of people. If Combs himself loses, he has to sing a song of the league’s choosing in front of his fans. The stakes are high for Combs, and anything could happen this year for the Hambone Fantasy League.

Luke Combs Chosen as Guest Picker On ‘College GameDay’ for Appalachian State

ESPN’s College GameDay show has asked Luke Combs to be a guest picker at Appalachian State, and he kindly accepted. “We’re hyped for this one,” the show announced on Twitter. “North Carolina native Luke Combs is our guest picker at App State!”

Luke Combs is going to be making this one a long weekend. He’s in the middle of two tour dates in Green Bay, Wisconsin at that time. On that Friday and Saturday, he has two shows in Green Bay. The App State Mountaineers are hosting the Troy Trojans on that Saturday, so Combs is going to be doing a lot of traveling that weekend, that’s for sure.

Either way, it’s nice to see Combs supporting his Mountaineers. He’s dedicated to both fantasy and real football, clearly, and he’s also dedicated to his fans. He’s not canceling any shows to appear on College GameDay. Instead, he’s giving himself a hectic weekend so he can make it to all of his engagements. Talk about commitment. Luke Combs is definitely someone to watch and learn from when it comes to making all your plans work out.