PHOTOS: Morgan Wallen Hits the Golf Course With Eric Church and Jim Nantz

Morgan Wallen took a day off to hit the links. The “Wasted on You” singer visited Cypress Point Club in Del Monte Forest, California with his friend Eric Church and, appropriately enough, Jim Nantz. The latter has been the lead broadcaster on CBS’s coverage of the Masters Tournament in August since 1989.

The unlikely trio took in breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast from the fairways.

“Gonna be pretty hard to top this trip,” he captioned the post.

Morgan Wallen didn’t mention who won. Or if they had anything on the line.

Hardy was among those that wanted to know. “Did you break 100 tho,” he replied to the post.

“Looking good pro,” Jake Owen also added.

Wallen is an avid golfer. Surely the regular practice has improved his game, but he recently poked fun at himself in another post.

“Prolly tryna laugh off my most recent 3 putt,” he captioned that one.

“Boy lovessss putting,” Parker McCollum chimed in. Maybe Hardy’s assessment is right after all.

Morgan Wallen and the ACMs

Morgan Wallen is still enjoying the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. Earlier this month, the Academy of Country Music announced that it will honor him with the “Milestone Award.” The honor is bestowed upon artists for an unprecedented achievement in country music in the preceding year. The album has remained at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than an entire year.

He’ll accept the award alongside other honorees Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Yellowstone among others. The ceremony is on August 24.

‘The Dangerous Tour’

Wallen will continue to mix dates from ‘The Dangerous Tour’ into a very busy schedule for the remainder of 2022. He’ll also hit several festivals, including Country Concert in Fort Loramie, Ohio on July 9 and Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 16. In August, he tops the bill at Rock the South in Cullman, Ala. where he’ll be joined by the legendary Alabama themselves along with his friend Hardy, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wetzel and Jimmie Allen.

In October he’ll play his first baseball park. He headlines a set at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. on October 8. The performance is scheduled just three days after the Texas Rangers’ regular season ends. The show is a sellout and the Rangers aren’t out of it, so that timing could be interesting.

Morgan Wallen concludes his 2022 at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 22. He has already been named the headliner for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach on June 3, 2023. For a full list of Wallen’s tour stops and for ticket information, visit his website.