Photos: Ram Truck Creates One-of-a-Kind Chris Stapleton ‘Traveller’ Truck

Ram Truck is continuing its longstanding relationship with Chris Stapleton by creating a one-of-a-kind “Traveller” truck in his honor. The customized truck, which takes its name from Chris’ 2015 debut album, was designed by the Kentucky native and the Ram Truck creative team.

Chris is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame—Chris Stapleton: Since 1978—which is presented by Ram Trucks. The exhibit opened in July and runs through May 2023. CMHOF’s new display chronicles Chris’ Kentucky roots, Nashville songwriting success, country music superstardom, and more. The Country Music Hall of Fame will unveil the “Traveller” truck on Nov. 7.

“Our relationship with Chris Stapleton is special because he is not just a partner, we consider him to be a friend. He represents our shared values of hard work, determination, and perseverance,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO. “Our journey with Chris throughout his career is something we are extremely proud of. And to see this Ram Truck collaboration come to fruition is an endeavor we will cherish for a long time.”

In addition, Chris will release an official version of “I’m a Ram” on Nov. 11. Ram Truck has featured Chris’ cover of the Al Green tune in ad campaigns.

photo courtesy Stellantis Media

Ram ‘Traveller’ Truck Highlights

Working with the Ram Truck design team, the “Traveller” truck features custom exterior and interior design cues that nod to the vintage nature of Ram trucks from the late 1970s and 1980s combined with modern cues of today.

Exterior

Styling cues stem strongly from a Stapleton favorite, the 1979 Ram Palomino truck. It evokes the essence of the iconic vehicle and updated with a contemporary and modernized design.

Ram modernized the Palomino-inspired exterior colors—Linen Cream, Radar Red, Bison Brown and Cashmere—to complement today’s finishes.

Retro-inspired Turbo Fin 18-inch wheels set the aesthetic tone of the truck, blending the nostalgic classic ’80s appearance and updating the style with a fully painted, deep-dished machined-faced wheel with a bright chrome center cap.

In addition, Ram added a three-dimensional hood ornament to achieve a vintage, yet modern day appearance.

photo courtesy Stellantis Media

Interior

photo courtesy Stellantis Media