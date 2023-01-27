[PHOTOS] Reba McEntire Celebrates Grand Opening of New Entertainment Venue in Oklahoma: Reba’s Place

Reba McEntire celebrated the grand opening of her new dining and entertainment venue, Reba’s Place, on Jan. 26 in Atoka, Oklahoma. Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple, the three-story venue features a dining space, bar, stage, mercantile, and more.

Reba partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the city of Atoka for the new venture. Reba, an Oklahoma native, grew up in nearby Chockie (about 16 miles northeast of Atoka). The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States, with more than 208,000 tribal members.

(photo courtesy of The Green Room PR)

“Music and the fans helped build this place and get it all together,” said Reba McEntire. “And that’s what a restaurant is all about, where people can come in, visit and eat. Reba’s Place is a joint venture with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and they are the best partner. It’s exciting to work with people who have a passion for this town and for creating jobs, tourism, and new opportunities in southeastern Oklahoma, in the community where I grew up.”

Drinks, Food, Music, Shopping & More

Reba’s Place features two stories of dining space and a central stage. Menu items include Choctaw Beef Steaks and Chops, Slow Smoked Brisket, Nashville Hot Chicken, Memphis Style Bologna Sandwiches, Banana Pudding Jars, and more. In addition, the main floor features a restored antique bar that is more than 100 years old.

(photo courtesy of The Green Room PR)

The mercantile store on the third floor houses merchandise and memorabilia, including tour merchandise, Reba Boots by Justin, Reba’s fashion line in partnership with Dillard’s, Montana Silversmiths, Lodge Cookware, candles, boutique body products, and housewares.

Reba’s Place will have live music regularly, highlighting entertainers from southeast Oklahoma. Guests can expect to see live performances during both lunch and dinner.